70s Punk Rock Band Ejects Male Concertgoer Over Women-Only Mosh Pit Incident

Sex Pistols vocalist Frank Carter abruptly halted the band’s performance to confront a male concertgoer who entered a women-only mosh pit.

The ’70s punk rock band were performing at Denver’s Ogden Theatre on Friday night when Carter, 42, spotted the man in the designated space and addressed him directly from the stage.

“Every time, there’s always a [expletive] man that tells me, ‘(Women) can do this all the [expletive] time.’ Like, they can’t. They [expletive] can’t,” Carter shouted in fan-shot video. “Do you know why? Because they walk in the mosh pit and they get a [expletive] elbow to the head by a [expletive]!”

Sex Pistol’s Frank Carter Kicks Out Male Concertgoer

The Sex Pistols frontman appeared to grow increasingly frustrated when the man seemingly shook his head in disagreement.

“You’re shaking your head like you’re a [expletive] woman? Are you [expletive] stupid? It’s not your lived experience, so just shut the [expletive] up!” Carter yelled at the concertgoer. “Do you know what, instead of crouching, just [expletive] leave, bro!”

Carter stressed that the exclusive space, which they set aside at each show, is meant to give women a safer environment to mosh without being crowded or intimidated by men.

“How is it so difficult for you to see space made for women at a Sex Pistols gig? Did you decide? No!” he told the man. “They can’t [expletive] do this whenever. Ask any one of them if they feel safe in every mosh pit!”

Carter eventually called on security to escort the man out of the venue and even challenged him to meet outside after the show.

Frank Carter Addresses Issue on Social Media

On Saturday, Carter addressed the incident on Instagram, writing, “If you are a man who gets offended by a band making room for a female only moshpit then you are PART OF THE PROBLEM.”

He continued, “Stay home, read a book by Bell hooks, come back when kindness, compassion and empathy have landed with you.”

Carter added that “incels, homophobes, misogynists, racists, fascists” were not welcome, noting that the issue was “not up for debate.”

The rockstar also clarified that the designated area was open to the transgender community.

“When I say a Ladies only moshpit pit. I of course mean a trans inclusionary space. The space is for people who don’t usually feel safe,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the instigator’s father reportedly reached out to Carter and apologized for his son’s actions.

The singer shared a screenshot of the message, which read in part, “Wasn’t how he was raised, wasn’t what he was taught. His sisters learning of his stand are very upset w (sic) him as am I.”