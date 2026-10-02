All 3 Seasons of Stana Katic’s Best Crime Drama Are Leaving Netflix Next Month

Calling all “Absentia” fans. Stana Katic’s best crime drama is leaving Netflix in November. Make it your top priority to binge-watch all three seasons.

The news is certainly disappointing. It makes it clear that Netflix isn’t in the business of reviving the show after it was canceled after three seasons — although the three seasons do tell a complete tale, so a continuation isn’t exactly needed. It marks the end of the licensing window, and now eyes are on where “Absentia” will be available to stream next.

When Is ‘Absentia’ Leaving Netflix?

Getty MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 17: Stana Katic from ‘Absentia’ attends a photocall during the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 2 on June 17, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The start of a new month means that warnings pop up about when shows are leaving the following month. What’s on Netflix warns that all three seasons of “Absentia” will depart on Nov. 14, 2026. That means the last date to watch is going to be Nov. 13.

The show does have an asterisk next to it on the list, and that’s an important caveat. While it is currently on the list for removal, there is a chance that it could be saved, and it’s not fully confirmed that the show will leave. It will depend on the performance on the app and the licensing deal that can be negotiated. Sometimes, these negotiations can come down to the wire. For example, “Shameless” fans got the good news at the very end of September that the show was saved for a little longer, while “Seinfeld” fans learned back in August that they wouldn’t lose the “Show About Nothing” in October.

For “Absentia,” the information comes from internal data. When the series was added in November 2025, it came with a one-year licensing deal. That year is coming up, and it indicates that the psychological thriller will leave the platform.

The good news is that it is still available on Prime Video, which was its original home, so you’ll be able to watch it there once it leaves Netflix.

What Is ‘Absentia’ About?

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The fast-paced thriller starts with an FBI agent escaping the clutches of a serial killer. However, Emily Byrne has been missing for years, and her husband believed that she had died. He’s moved on, and now that she’s back, she has to figure out a place in a world with a son who grieved her and people who have gotten on with their lives.

On top of that, there’s the trauma that comes with being a victim of a serial killer. She has no memory of the last few years of her life, and as a new set of murders start up, she becomes implicated in them. What happened to lead to her being captured by this serial killer in the first place, and why has she become the one implicated now that she’s back?

“Absentia” ended with its third season. This was a planned ending, although it did leave plenty of room for the series to return in the future. It does have some mixed reviews on Reddit, with some fans annoyed at the way the characters suspect Emily as soon as she’s back. However, there is also praise for the writing, the pacing, and the setting.

One user shared: “SO worth watching. Agree with another user, they do not make them like this anymore.”

Another user stated, “It was decent but also really frustrating. The fbi (sic) “husband” is so stupid and annoying.”

You have until Nov. 13 to watch “Absentia” on Netflix.