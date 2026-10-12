‘Love Is Blind UK’ Nicole and Benaiah Grunewald Have Split, ‘I Feel Devastated’

Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald had an unsual journey on “Love Is Blind UK.” They married in season one and celebrated two anniversaries. Sadly, they announced a major decision three years after the Netflix series.

Nicole Grunewald of ‘Love Is Blind UK’ Says She’s Separated from Benaiah Grunewald

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Nicole posted a statement on her Instagram Story on Oct. 12. “When I say ‘I do,’ I never imagined I would one day be sharing this,” it read. “For those who have followed and supported our journey, I wanted to let you know that Ben and I have separated. I feel devastated that we’ve reached this point. For now, my focus is on moving forward, and I’d appreciate privacy and understanding as I navigate what comes next. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years. I’m so grateful, and I don’t take it for granted. Sending love to you all.”

Benaiah hasn’t posted a statement about their relationship at the time of this article. His last Instagram post was a picture of him holding a black cocker spaniel. “Please welcome the newest member of the family!” he captioned it. The couple last posted pictures and videos together last November when they attended a wedding in Spain.

Nicole and Benaiah Grunewald’s ‘Love Is Blind UK’ Pod Story

Netflix Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald on ‘Love Is Blind UK’

Nicole had a strong connection with product designer Sam Klein and Benaiah. Her future husband told her that he travels and house-sits, which she found brave. They also connected over their beliefs about how mindfulness impacts your overall health.

They hit a roadblock when Benaiah told her that he couldn’t promise to propose. Klein continued to pursue her but made comments worrying about her appearance to the other men. Benaiah warned Nicole that Klein wasn’t there for the right reasons to protect her.

Klein proposed to her, but the engagement quickly ended. The cameras followed Nicole and Benaiah meeting face-to-face, then getting engaged. The finale showed their emotional wedding day, which was Sept. 27, 2023.

Nicole revealed in 2025 that the show changed her life beyond finding a spouse. She said in a video that her husband noticed her “hyperactivity” and “inattentiveness,” and thought it might be attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She admitted to feeling defensive at first because she didn’t know what it was.

“I was terrified he’d see me differently, or think I was too much,” she said, according to Reality Shrine. “I genuinely felt unlovable. But he met me with compassion, which helped me feel less alone. Choosing a holistic route to manage my ADHD feels right for me.”

“Love Is Blind UK” Season 3’s finale was released in August. Four couples were still married in time for the reunion. The series has been renewed for season 4, and casting is open for new singles. Emma and Matt Willis continue to host the dating experiment. The “Love Is Blind” world continues to grow with the series being adapted into a new country.