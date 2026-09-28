Barbara Palvin Welcomes First Baby With Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are officially parents.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced via Instagram on Monday, Sept. 28, that she and Sprouse welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

Palvin, 32, revealed that their daughter arrived on Sept. 7, which fell on Labor Day.

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” the model joked in the caption.

Palvin shared the news alongside a photo of herself, Sprouse, 34, and their newborn wearing matching Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys.

The couple did not reveal their daughter’s name in the announcement.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Were Excited to Welcome a Daughter

Palvin and Sprouse announced that they were expecting their first child in May, when the model debuted her baby bump at the Cannes Film Festival.

Two months later, they revealed that they were having a girl during the debut episode of Sprouse’s “Wildmen” podcast with Brendan Columbus.

“We are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about,” Sprouse said in July.

The former Disney Channel star was particularly enthusiastic about becoming a father to a daughter.

“I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually,” he said, joking that he “unironically” loves a tea party.

Palvin predicted at the time that becoming a girl dad could “mellow” out her husband, while Sprouse anticipated some of the worries that could come with parenthood.

The couple had not settled on a name at the time of the podcast. Palvin revealed they were going “back and forth” on options and had affectionately been calling their unborn daughter “principessa,” the Italian word for princess.

Palvin continued sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with fans throughout the summer, including selfies and photos from the Fourth of July.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Smash Kitchen

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Married in 2023

Palvin and Sprouse’s relationship began years before they expanded their family.

The pair first met at a party in 2017 and began dating the following year. Sprouse proposed in September 2022, although they waited until the following summer to publicly confirm their engagement.

They married in July 2023 in Palvin’s native Hungary.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Palvin had also publicly discussed her experience with endometriosis and how it changed the way she approached her health.

“It made me more aware and more patient with myself,” she told L’Beauté in a May cover story.

Palvin also praised Sprouse for the support he has provided throughout their relationship.

“The best part is having someone who’s truly supportive, but also keeps you grounded,” she told the magazine. “We balance each other out.”

Three years after their wedding, the couple has now entered a new chapter together as parents to their baby girl.

Palvin and Sprouse had spent months preparing for their daughter’s arrival while sharing select milestones with fans. Their September announcement offered followers the first glimpse of their new family of three as they celebrated becoming parents together for the first time.