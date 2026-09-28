Billy Joel Parting Ways With Prized Collection After Recent Health Concerns

Billy Joel is parting ways with his famous motorcycle collection as the singer continues to focus on his health, including a recent diagnosis and a Google glitch claiming the “Uptown Girl” singer had passed away.

The 77-year-old “Piano Man” singer is putting more than 70 lots from his collection up for auction at Gooding Christie’s inaugural Rétromobile New York auction in November, according to TMZ.

The sale comes after Joel recently shared a positive update about his recovery from normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH. The singer revealed that he underwent brain surgery after the condition began affecting his balance and other areas of his health.

Proceeds from the motorcycle auction will benefit The Joel Foundation.

Billy Joel’s Prized Motorcycle Collection Is Going Up for Auction

Joel has been a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, and the upcoming auction will include several notable bikes from his personal collection.

Among the motorcycles going up for sale are a 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville, a 1982 Ducati Mike Hailwood 900 and a 1975 Ducati 750 Sport.

Gooding Christie’s President David Gooding said the auction house was honored to handle the collection.

“We are truly honored to present the Billy Joel Motorcycle Collection, and with what better location than New York City itself, a place so strongly associated with Mr. Joel and his celebrated legacy as one of the most beloved musicians of all time,” Gooding said in a statement.

“Billy Joel is one of the most recognized motorcycle enthusiasts in the world and we are thrilled to be presenting his prized collection at Rétromobile NY in November,” he added.

Joel’s decision to sell the collection comes as he has stepped away from performing to address his health.

The ‘Piano Man’ Singer Says Surgery ‘Actually Improved Things’

Joel recently spoke about his treatment during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Billy Joel Channel,” more than a year after publicly revealing his NPH diagnosis.

The singer said he initially sought medical attention because his balance had deteriorated. He had also fallen during a concert. Doctors eventually recommended a shunt procedure after he began physical therapy.

“I said, ‘Well, what does that entail?’ ‘Well, we drill a hole through your skull and we stick a shunt inside your brain.’ I said, ‘Nah, I think I’ll pass on that.’ I didn’t want to do that, but then I read up on it and I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory. You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles,” Joel said.

He ultimately decided to undergo the procedure.

“It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt. I had a surgery and they implanted a shunt in my brain — and it actually improved things,” he said.

Joel said he noticed improvements in his memory, balance and ability to function following the surgery. However, doctors also advised him to reduce the demands of his career.

Billy Joel Reassures Fans as He Continues Physical Therapy

Joel explained that performing loud rock music could interfere with his recovery.

“The doctors told me this: because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show. It was causing damage to my brain nerves and I could be losing more brain cells the more shows I did and I realized that means I shouldn’t be doing this right now. I got to improve,” he said.

Joel first disclosed his NPH diagnosis in May 2025 when he canceled scheduled concerts. At the time, he said the condition had been made worse by performing and was causing problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

For now, Joel said he is following his doctors’ recommendations and continuing physical therapy while reassuring fans about his recovery.

“They don’t want me to stress too much, so I’m doing physical therapy. I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So, I’m always testing myself,” Joel said. “I know people have heard, ‘Oh, he’s got a brain disorder,’ and I’m okay. I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”