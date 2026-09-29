‘Saved by the Bell’ Actor Passes Away at 75- He Will Be Missed

Fans of the beloved 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” are mourning the passing of actor Dennis Haskins. Haskins portrayed Principal Richard Belding on the popular show and also appeared in several other projects, including “Z True Love Long Island.” The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was 75.

Update: According to The New York Times, Haskins passed away after an eight-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He had been living in an assisted living facility.

TMZ confirmed Haskins’ passing on September 28, with him reportedly passing away the day before. His agent, Jay Schachter, issued a statement to the outlet. He said, “It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans.”

Regarding Haskins’ relationship with his fanbase, his agent said, “He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

Tributes Are Pouring In For ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dennis Haskins

Getty Dennis Haskins

Haskins appeared in all 86 episodes of the original “Saved by the Bell” series as Principal Richard Belding. Over the course of the show, his catchphrase became “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” as he attempted to keep Zach Morris and the rest of the students at Bayside on track. Because of this, many of his colleagues and fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy.

One of the most significant tributes came from his “Saved by the Bell” costar Mario Lopez. He wrote on X, “Heartbroken to hear about my old friend Dennis Haskins. He played the principal, but Dennis was the biggest kid on the SBTB set. If you knew him, you loved him—and if there was karaoke, you knew Dennis was getting on that mic! I’m grateful for the laughs, the memories, and the friendship we shared all these years. Rest easy, my friend. You’ll always be part of our Bayside family.”

One person said, “I had the honor of driving this guy one time. We were in the car for about two hours and became friends. Just an outgoing, normal guy. What a pleasure to meet him. Rip, Mr. Balding.”

Someone else said, “Last time I saw him, it was during that Jimmy Fallon saved by the bell skit, but that was over 10 years ago, and man, he was crazy huge, so I wouldn’t doubt it was health-related. Still, though, R.I.P. I always thought he woulda been a cool principal.”

Getty Dennis Haskins

A different fan wrote, “Ah, man! That’s sad. I heard he was cool as heck,” before someone else dubbed him “America’s favorite principal.”

After that, someone else said, “Sad to hear that Saved by the Bell’s Mr. Belding, Dennis Haskins, has passed away. He spoke at my college in 2010 and was super friendly,” and also shared a photo.

Lastly, another social media user said, “NOOO… America’s Principal for us 90’s kids, MR. BELDING HAS DIED AT 75. This one stings. Saved By The Bell raised a lot of kids and taught them incredible life lessons. Dennis Haskins passed yesterday. He was from Chattanooga, TN. Rare fact most people don’t know: before he was Belding, he was a music manager and concert promoter. Booked Tom Jones and Gregg Allman. He leaves behind his son Dustin. Godspeed, Mr. B.”

The Beloved Principal Richard Belding Actor’s Legacy Will Never Be Forgotten

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Per IMDb, Haskins began his on-screen career in the early 1980s, first appearing on “Archie Bunker’s Place.” After that, he made episodic appearances on various television shows, including “The Greatest American Hero,” “Simon & Simon,” “The Fall Guy,” “CHiPS,” and “Knots Landing,” among others.

His big break on “Saved by the Bell” came toward the end of the decade, with the show premiering in August 1989. It ran until 1993. After the original series ended, Haskins also appeared in “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” for 143 episodes.

Haskins remained active in Hollywood in the decades that followed and appeared in “A Bennett Song Holiday” in 2020. Some of his other notable works include 2019’s “Abstruse,” 2017’s “Trailer Park Shark,” and “A Million Ways to Die in the West” from 2014.

Haskins spoke to Parade in 2013, with the outlet noting that the original series only ran for a few seasons, but the franchise itself went on to have a lasting cultural impact.

In response, he said, “I had the best job of all. The principal stayed while the kids came and went. So I had a steady job for eleven years. For me, that’s long-term. But I know that what everybody loves is the original Saved by the Bell. Not everyone understands the student-Mr. Belding relationship.”