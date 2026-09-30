Dylan Sprouse Officially Reveals Name of His and Barbara Palvin’s Newborn Daughter

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin’s baby has a name. The “Suite Life” star and his supermodel wife welcomed their first child on September 7. The pair had not made any announcement for over 20 days before Palvin uploaded a picture of herself and Sprouse holding their child. Palvin also confirmed the baby had arrived on Labor Day. The pair had similarly not announced Palvin’s pregnancy before making an appearance where she flashed her growing baby bump. Now, Sprouse has revealed the child’s name without a big formal declaration either.

Sprouse, 34, appeared on the “Wildmen” podcast, where he revealed his daughter’s name during a conversation. He spoke of how he and Palvin, 32, have been handling parenthood. The actor also provided insight into how much he adores being a father.

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Named Their Daughter Sylvie

Dylan Sprouse provided an in-depth view of his family life with Barbara Palvin. The 34-year-old gushed about his newborn daughter, calling his bond with her “the coolest thing ever.” Sprouse talked about the window of time he gets during the day when all his daughter does after waking is look at him and smile. The actor called moments like that the “cutest thing.”

Sprouse also admitted he prefers having a baby daughter to a son. The “Suite Life” star said that dressing his daughter up convinced him he would not have had this much fun with a potential boy. According to him, a girl provides a better bond for him, and he feels it may not have been the case had it been the other way around.

“I got to tell you, I did not expect to like this as much as I do, dressing her up in little fits, dude,” he said on the podcast. “She’s so cute. And I’m not sure that I would think like that if I had a baby boy. You’d be thinking differently. You’d be like, ‘Ah man, a little pooper.'”

It was during the conversation that he casually revealed his daughter’s name. The actor was more invested in revealing the baby’s habits than being coy about her name. Sprouse and Palvin have not done a face reveal of the baby yet, instead showing the child from behind, with her father holding her. While the couple may be cautious about displaying too much, Sprouse clearly is comfortable talking about her.

“I’m looking at baby Sylvie, and I’m like, ‘That’s the cutest little thing I’ve ever seen in my life,'” Sprouse said his daughter’s name while talking about her. “I got this bonnet for her. Dude, I love it. It was so cute.”

Dylan Sprouse Humorously Likens His Daughter To A ‘Baby Pet Monkey’

Dylan Sprouse joked about keeping up with his daughter soon after her birth. The actor mentioned how excitable the baby is, constantly making noises and needing attention. Sprouse had a funny way of comparing his child to caring for a pet. He also referenced his baby’s tendency to constantly require a change of diapers.

“Ninety percent of the time right now, it’s like having a baby pet monkey,” Sprouse said light-heartedly. “It is having a pet monkey because she is chirping and making noises and pooping and farting and burping and hiccuping. It’s like having a really poopy little animal.”

The 34-year-old said that it was a conscious decision to announce the baby’s birth when they did. The actor said that wearing matching Dodgers shirts was actually part of the family’s quality time. Sprouse and Palvin felt it was appropriate to share a genuine moment with the fans. He also feels his daughter takes after him a lot, predicting she will resemble him more as she grows up.