Veteran British Broadcaster & Charity Campaigner Passes Away

Dame Esther Rantzen, the legendary British broadcaster who presented “That’s Life!” for more than two decades. She was 86 years old at the time of her death.

Rantzen died at her home in the New Forest in the South of England surrounded by her family, according to a statement reported by Sky News. Her children paid an emotional tribute to their mother, describing her as their “sunshine” and remembering her “endless capacity for joy.”

The television star had been living with stage four lung cancer for several years. She publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2023. In addition to her long television career, Rantzen became one of Britain’s most prominent campaigners, establishing charities supporting both children and older people. Most notably, she founded the charity Childline, which offers counselling services for children.

Dame Esther Rantzen’s Children Say ‘We Will Miss Her Immeasurably’

Her children, Miriam, Rebecca and Joshua Wilcox, confirmed her death in a family statement. Rantzen was remembered by those closer to her as “the most wonderful mother” and described as a “cherished grandmother.” A family statement also paid tribute to “her endless capacity for joy.”

The statement went on to read, “Our adored mother, Dame Esther Rantzen, died today. Her legacy of compassion and understanding will live on in her charities Childline and the Silverline, and through those of us who were lucky enough to love and be loved by her.”

“We are grateful she is finally at rest with her beloved husband, Desmond Wilcox, but we will miss her immeasurably. She was our sunshine. We will always remember her endless capacity for joy, her ability to comfort every heartache, her beautiful way with words and her expert guidance in all things.”

Following her diagnosis, Rantzen had also been a supporter of assisted dying. She has talked openly about the process and her desire to end her life on her own terms. She had previously described the “messy and cruel” law in England and Wales for the way it criminalizes loved ones who attempt to help those seeking assisted dying.

Tributes Pour In For Esther Rantzen

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham wrote an emotional tribute. “Through her decades of campaigning, including founding Childline and The Silver Line, she changed countless lives and gave a voice to people who often went unheard,” he said. “I will always admire the characteristic courage and openness with which she spoke about her illness, making us all think about the difficult questions we face at the end of life.”

Author and television host Anna Williams wrote, “I am so incredibly sad to hear that Dame Esther Rantzen has passed away. Somebody truly iconic, who really cared, and who has left behind one hell of a legacy.”

Her “That’s Life!” co-presenter Bill Buckley paid tribute and explained exactly why she was so successful. “It was her absolutely amazing gift of explaining complicated nuanced things in simple direct terms,” he says. “She got drama, she got comedy, and with someone like that at the helm you were going to have a hit.”