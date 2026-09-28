Bare-Faced Jennifer Lopez ‘Cries’ About Twins Going to College and Being an ‘Empty-Nester’ in Emotional Video

Jennifer Lopez has gotten a bit teary realizing that the day her twins will be up and off to college is coming ever nearer. The former “American Idol” judge and iconic singer has admitted that she’s been crying over her children entering their next chapter, as well as that the thought of becoming an “empty-nester” is hard to think about.

Jennifer’s Emotional Video

JLo posted a video to her dedicated make-up brand Instagram account called JLo Beauty where she’s candidly talking to the camera. She’s looking gorgeously bare-faced or donning minimal make-up while wearing a super cute green and white lace vest top with spaghetti straps.

Speaking about the topic, Jennifer began: “Good morning everybody, it’s a beautiful morning. I was just about to start my skincare routine, and I was thinking about routines and I was thinking…

“I’m sure a lot of people are going through this out there. My kids are going away to college. I was thinking about that, I was thinking about this summer and what a great summer it was.

“We got to go away together, I spent as much time with them as I could.”

The star then admitted how difficult she finds the thought of living without them around, saying: “I think when they go away and I’m sitting here being an empty-nester and crying and thinking about them, and looking at baby pictures of them and all that stuff…

“These routines are the things that are going to keep me kind of sane. […] With the newfound space that’s in your life, you’re so excited for them to step into this new era of their life. But it’s also, we have to remember, a new era of our lives too, and maybe it’s time to revive some old dreams that you’ve had.”

JLo penned a motivational message in the post’s caption to encourage others to keep checking in with themselves, which reads: “Keep your routines going, stay hydrated, stay happy, stay joyful, stay productive. ​

“Parents who sent their kids off to school a couple of weeks ago, checking in. How are we doing?​”

Fan Reaction

Fans were incredibly supportive of the singer, sending love in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “You got this mama!! you’re amazing!!”

A second shared: “Such a beautiful message.”

Others added “This was so nice to watch! I don’t have any kids but I’m in a transitional period of life and this was another nice reminder to keep going”, “Thank you, I truly understand this too too well”, and “I love this SO MUCH. I can hear the genuine emotion in your voice the love you have for the kids! Thank you for constantly reminding us to take time for us, and self care is important!”

Many other fans complimented JLo’s bare face, sharing “She’s GLOWING”, “What beauty, what a woman, what perfection!”, “Wow you’re gorgeous without makeup”, and “You look absolutely stunning.”

We wish Jennifer Lopez and anyone else sending kids off to college all the best during this difficult yet exciting period of transition in their life. You’ve got this!