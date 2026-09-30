Investigators Share Surprising Update on New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note, Issue Warning

A new break in the Nancy Guthrie case arrived when the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement on Monday, September 28 to reveal that a new ransom note had been found, eight months after the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, back in February.

“The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” read a statement issued by the department.

“Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility,” the statement added.

The Investigation Has Concluded

The following day, the department issued a follow-up statement to reveal their investigation into the new ransom note had concluded.

“On Monday, September 28, the PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was made aware of a new possible ransom text message related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” read the statement, issued shared by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, September 29. “After further review, investigators determined the text message is not credible.”

The department also added a warning to the public to be on the lookout for “scammers” out to con them.

“Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s department statement continued. “We also urge the public to remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of this situation.”

Noting that the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance “remains active and ongoing,” the statement added, “Investigators will continue to review reported messages for credibility and investigate any potential attempts at extortion.”

Previous Ransom Notes

Prior to the discovery of this discredited ransom note, the PCSD released the full text of two previous ransom notes, in the hope that the phrasing and choice of words would stand out to someone and lead to further leads in the case.

“Hello Savannah, We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed,” the first note read.

“We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th,” the note added

“Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If payment is not recieved [sic] by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you,” the note continued.

The second ransom note, sent four days later, claimed that Guthrie had passed away.

“Guthrie Family, We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” that note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention,” the note read. “She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”



