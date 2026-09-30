Family of Famous British Explorer Express Concern Over His We

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is one of Britain’s most well known and successful explorers. In a career that spans decades, he has traveled to some of the most remote places on Earth and worked with a variety of other high-profile figures, such as Bear Grylls, Ben Fogle, and Joanna Lumley.

However, the 82-year-old has largely been missing from public view in the last two years. In fact, even some of his closest friends and family have also not seen the explorer, prompting concern over his welfare and whereabouts.

The extraordinary situation has prompted concern from people close to Fiennes, including his stepson Alexander Millington-Cotes. According to the BBC, members of his wider family say they currently don’t know his exact location. Reports suggest that the adventurer reportedly spent time at several different care facilities under assumed names in recent times.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ Family Wants Answers About His Care

Fiennes, who was once described by Guinness World Records as the world’s greatest living explorer, has been in ill health over the last few years. He has not been seen in public for almost two years. His final appearance came just months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

However, according to his stepson Millington-Cotes, much of his family have been unable to contact or see him since then.

“It’s a real challenge because I don’t think anyone quite knows where he is,” Alex Millington-Cotes told The Telegraph.

He has now launched a fundraising campaign with the aim of challenging the care arrangements for Fiennes and allowing more contact.

The situation is reported to have begun following a deterioration in the relationship between Fienne’s wife Louise Millington-Cotes and the rest of the family. Louise Millington-Cotes has lasting power of attorney over Fiennes in regards to his health and care.

Relatives of Fiennes have alleged that the explorer has been admitted to numerous care homes in the last two years, often under different names to help hide his location. Alex Millington-Cotes told BBC Newsnight he wants power of attorney “removed from my own mother” and instead given to other members of the family who “have fully his best interests in mind.”

“He’s not an isolated type of person, and so to see him isolated now is very painful,” he added.

Meanwhile, Arabella Pepper said, “All his friends and family want to see him and take him Toblerones and cheer him up, but we don’t know where is, and he’s not available, he’s not accessible, that’s what worries us.”

Bear Grylls, Joanna Lumley & King Charles Join Calls for Answers

Concern about Fiennes has extended well beyond his family. Other famous figures have also expressed concern for the elderly explorer.

Fellow adventurer Bear Grylls said people close to Fiennes have been trying unsuccessfully to connect with him for around a year. Television host Ben Fogle and actress Joanna Lumley have also attempted to contact him.

Reports also suggest that King Charles has also been blocked from reaching out to Fiennes. The two have been friends for more than four decades and the monarch is said to be concerned about his health and apparent isolation.

Cheshire Police has released a statement saying that they could confirm that Fiennes is “living in an appropriate setting with suitable care and professional oversight.”

They added that officers were satisfied there were no immediate safeguarding concerns surrounding Fiennes from a legal perspective.