Sophia Bush Reveals She Secretly Married Ashlyn Harris Last Year

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris managed to keep one major relationship milestone private for more than a year.

Bush has now revealed that she and the retired soccer star quietly married in upstate New York during the summer of 2025, long before fans knew they had officially become wife and wife.

EntertainmentNow covered Harris’ affectionate birthday tribute to Bush, which offered a glimpse into their relationship and family life. At the time, however, the couple was still publicly referring to each other as partners.

Now, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ wedding is finally public, with Bush sharing intimate details about why they chose such a private celebration and why she is ready to talk about it now.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Secretly Married in 2025

Bush revealed the marriage in a new interview with Vogue tied to her upcoming memoir, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress.” The couple married in a small ceremony in upstate New York with Harris’ children, Sloane and Ocean, in attendance.

Rather than organizing a large celebrity wedding, they chose something deliberately simple. Harris recalled the children running around happily while they picked flowers from the property, with Sloane carrying some of them during the ceremony. Bush said the family later roasted marshmallows together on their wedding night.

The low-key atmosphere was intentional. Bush explained that after spending so much of their lives in public, she and Harris wanted the wedding to belong to them before it became something other people could discuss or analyze.

The actress has spent decades in the spotlight through projects including “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.,” while Harris competed at the highest levels of professional soccer. That shared experience appears to have made privacy especially valuable when it came to their wedding day.

Sophia Bush Reveals Why They Kept Their Marriage Private

After the ceremony, Bush and Harris did not immediately announce that they were married. Instead, the couple traveled to see friends and relatives and told the people closest to them personally before sharing the news publicly.

Bush told Vogue that once they had finished having those private conversations, she began thinking about how they would eventually reveal their new status. One thing had started to feel increasingly unnatural: continuing to call Harris her “partner.”

“You’re not my partner,” Bush said while speaking directly to Harris. “You’re my wife.” The revelation also gives new meaning to some of the couple’s more recent public appearances.

EntertainmentNow reported on Bush and Harris appearing together while discussing the future of the “One Tree Hill” revival. At the time, their marriage had still not been publicly confirmed. The couple had also faced marriage speculation before the announcement, particularly after they were photographed wearing rings.

Sophia Bush Married Ashlyn Harris as She Prepared to Tell Her Story

Bush is revealing the wedding as she prepares to release her first memoir. According to Macmillan, “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress” is scheduled for release on Oct. 27.

The book explores Bush’s childhood, acting career, previous marriages, professional experiences and the personal changes that shaped the life she has now. An excerpt published alongside the wedding announcement gives readers a detailed account of the day she and Harris married.

Bush wrote about finding a black velvet dress she already owned after realizing she had not packed a wedding outfit for herself. Harris wore a tuxedo, while Bush’s close friend Nia became ordained so she could officiate.

Bush also described exchanging handwritten vows, laughing and crying together and looking back at their wedding photographs as a reminder of how peaceful the day felt. For Bush, publicly revealing the marriage appears to be part of a larger decision to tell her story on her own terms.

After quietly enjoying married life for more than a year, she no longer has to introduce Harris simply as her partner. She can finally call her what she has privately been since the summer of 2025: her wife.