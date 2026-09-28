Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Makes Major Legal Move to Protect Their Daughter After Her Passing

More than a month after Hayden Panettiere died, her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko is asking a court to temporarily appoint him guardian of their daughter, Kaya, as he moves to protect the 11-year-old’s interests in her mother’s estate.

US Weekly reported on Monday, September 28, that Klitschko, 50, filed court documents on Thursday, September 24, seeking temporary guardianship of Kaya. Panettiere, 36, died on Sunday, August 16.

Wladimir Klitschko Says Appointment Is ‘Urgent and Essential’

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Klitschko’s attorneys said the appointment is “urgent and essential” because it would allow him to pursue probate proceedings involving Panettiere’s estate.

“Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it,” the filing states.

“This directly and adversely affects Kaya, as she is the sole heir entitled to the entirety of Hayden’s probate estate.”

E! News also reported that Klitschko’s attorneys argued no one is currently able “to marshal, protect and account for the assets” of the “Heroes” actress’ estate without the temporary appointment.

Filing Raises Concerns About Panettiere’s Personal Property

Getty

The filing also raises concerns about Panettiere’s belongings while authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, according to E! News.

“Locks to Hayden’s Home were changed by the security service following Hayden’s death, and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution,” the filing states.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, it is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden’s Estate.”

Klitschko’s guardianship request is scheduled for Monday, December 7.

Hayden Panettiere’s Death Was Ruled Accidental

Getty Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2007 Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled Panettiere’s death accidental. Her cause of death was listed as the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.

The “Nashville” actress died in Greenville, South Carolina, after first responders were called to a residence and found her in cardiac arrest.

E! News previously reported that authorities said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Klitschko Previously Vowed to Keep Panettiere’s Memory Alive

Klitschko and Panettiere dated on and off from 2009 until 2018. Klitschko received full custody of Kaya in 2018, according to People.

After Panettiere’s death, the former heavyweight boxing champion said he would make sure their daughter continued to remember her mother.

“To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was,” Klitschko wrote in an August 18 statement shared on social media.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”