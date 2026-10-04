CBS Renews Hit Reality Show for 2 More Seasons After Record-Breaking Run

CBS has officially renewed “Big Brother” for two more seasons following its record-breaking Season 28.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the exciting news at the season finale on Thursday, October 1, confirming that the hit franchise will return for Season 90 and 30.

After Moonves announced the winner and America’s Favorite Houseguest, she was told to open an envelope, but had no clue what it was about.

“This just in, CBS wants me to open this envelope. I have no idea what it is,” Moonves said before opening the envelope. “Oooh! Breaking news, Big Brother has been picked up for two more years! Season 29 and season 30 are coming your way.”

CBS Renews ‘Big Brother’ for 2 More Seasons After Successful Season 28

The renewal comes after the current season hit a major milestone, with the series becoming the first to reach 1,000 original episodes, according to Deadline.

CBS previously revealed that “Big Brother” Season 28 amassed 14.8 billion minutes watched, up 9% from last summer. The season also averaged 5.1 million viewers across seven-day multiplatform viewing, marking an 8% increase year-over-year.

In addition, the hit franchise ranked as the summer’s most social program across all television, excluding sports, according to the network. “Big Brother” also earned two Guinness World Records titles.

“Big Brother” follows strangers living under 24/7 surveillance as they form alliances and compete for a $750,000 cash prize. The season’s runner-up takes home $75,000, while America votes for its favorite houseguest, who receives $50,000.

Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 28?

“Big Brother” Season 28 featured 17 houseguests who lived together for 87 days. The cast included returning players from a previous season, as well as former contestants from another reality series, “Survivor.”

Heading into the finale, the final three contestants were Taylor Brown, Drew Campbell, and Rick Devens.

After winning the final Head of Household competition, Devens had to choose which houseguest to take with him to the final two. He ultimately chose Brown, sending his ally Campbell home.

Shortly after the jury cast their votes, Moonves declared Devens the winner of “Big Brother” Season 28 by a 6-1 vote. Devens won the $750,000 prize, while runner-up Brown went home with $75,000.

In addition to the grand prize, Devens was also named America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning an extra $50,000. He also took home another $10,000 from the Pharaoh Curse.

Previously, “Big Brother” Season 19 contestant Elena Davies revealed how much contestants are paid to compete on the show.

“We’re paid a stipend per week. $1,000 per week, [for] as long as you film,” she revealed on “Trading Secrets” podcast. “So if, like say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand.”