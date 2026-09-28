What’s New on CBS in October 2026

CBS Premiere Week kicks off Sunday, October 4, bringing plenty of new and exciting content to viewers. All of the network’s scripted series are set to premiere next month, including “NCIS: New York,” “Marshalls,” and “Tracker.”

“FBI” and “CIA” will also return for their ninth and second seasons, respectively, with both shows moving up an hour from their time slots last season.

Two new series, “Eternally Yours” and “Cupertino,” will debut next month, along with “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” and “Elsbeth.”

The network has also announced some big midseason moves, including season premieres for “Matlock” and “Ghosts,” and the debut of the new drama “Einstein,’ starring longtime Criminal Minds favorite Matthew Gray Gubler.

Here’s what’s coming to CBS this October.

What’s New on CBS in October

Sunday, October 4

“Marshals” Season 2 (8:30 p.m.)

“Tracker” Season 4 (9:30 p.m.)

Monday, October 5

“FBI” Season 9 (8:00 p.m.)

“CIA” Season 2 (9:00 p.m.)

“Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” Season 2 (10:00 p.m.)

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Tuesday, October 6

“NCIS” Season 24 (8:00 p.m.)

“NCIS: Origins” Season 3 (10:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 8

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 3 (8:00 p.m.)

“Elsbeth” Season 4 (9:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 9

“Sheriff Country” Season 2 (8:00 p.m.)

“Fire Country” Season 5 (9:00 p.m.)

“Boston Blue” Season 2 (10:00 p.m.)

Saturday, October 10

“48 Hours” Season 2 (10:00 p.m.)

What New Shows Are Coming to CBS

‘NCIS: New York’

CBS “NCIS: New York” is coming this fall, airs Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

Synopsis: Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

‘Cupertino’

CBS “Cupertino” will air Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.

Synopsis: A David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech start-up. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

‘Eternally Yours’

CBS “Eternally Yours” will air every Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

Synopsis: A family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

‘Einstein’

CBS “Einstein” is set to premiere midseason.

Synopsis: “Einstein” stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law, and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.