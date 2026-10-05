Heartbreaking New Details Shed Light on Difficult Months Before Chad Lowe’s Daughter Fiona’s Tragic Passing at 13

Months before Fiona Lowe died at age 13, she and her family were forced through another devastating loss when their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the 2025 wildfire.

The daughter of actor Chad Lowe and casting director Kim Painter had returned with her sisters to see what remained of the family home after the blaze.

Chad later praised his daughters for how they handled the upheaval, writing that helping them through the aftermath had become his “sole purpose.”

Now, as family and friends mourn Fiona, one childhood friend’s mother is reflecting on how much the fire changed life for the family.

What Did Chad Lowe Say After Losing the Family Home?

In February 2025, Chad shared photos of Fiona and her sisters wearing protective masks and shoe coverings as they stood amid the remains of their Pacific Palisades home.

“Almost a month after we evacuated, our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home,” he wrote.

“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

Music executive Mykesha Robinson, whose daughter Faith was close friends with Fiona in elementary school, told the Daily Mail that she believed the displacement had been extremely difficult.

“Something happened when the fires happened,” Robinson said. “They lost everything.”

Her comments reflect her personal view and do not establish the fire as a cause of Fiona’s later mental health crisis.

How Is Fiona Lowe Being Remembered?

Fiona was transported to a Los Angeles hospital early Tuesday, September 29, where she was pronounced dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled her death a suicide, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

Her family remembered her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family said. “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

During a 2024 appearance on the “Still Here Podcast,” Lowe opened up about how much fatherhood meant to him, calling raising daughters “such an incredible privilege.”

What Did Fiona’s Sister Say About Her?

Fiona’s older sister, Mabel Lowe, shared childhood photos and videos over the weekend while remembering the bond they shared.

“I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now. I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much,” Mabel wrote on Instagram.

What Did Fiona’s Dance Teacher Share?

Dance teacher Kendra Andrews also paid tribute, sharing videos of Fiona practicing to Taylor Swift’s “The Archer.”

“Your passion and determination were incredibly beautiful to witness,” Andrews wrote.

She added, “FiFi, I love you more than words can convey. It was an honor to teach you, laugh with you, and watch you grow. Our hearts are shattered. We will never be the same without you here. I will miss you and love you forever.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.