New Details Revealed in Passing of Chad Lowe’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

Chad Lowe and his family are mourning the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, as new information emerges about her final hours.

Records from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner reviewed by Page Six show that Fiona died at a hospital on Tuesday, September 29. The case remains open, and no cause of death has been announced.

Chad, 58, shares Fiona with his wife, producer Kim Painter. The couple are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

What Has Been Confirmed About Fiona Lowe’s Death?

The Lowe-Painter family announced Fiona’s death Tuesday and remembered her as a bright, creative teenager who loved dancing.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the family told Page Six.

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

The family described the loss as “devastating” and asked for “prayers and privacy at this time.”

They also encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Fiona Lowe’s School Community Is Also Mourning

Getty Actor Chad Lowe, Kim Lowe and daughters Fiona Lowe (top) and Mabel Lowe attend Children Mending Hearts 7th Annual Fundraiser Presented By Material Girl And Michael Stars on June 14, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Children Mending Hearts)

Parents at Fiona’s middle school received an email from the principal Tuesday morning informing them that a student had died, Page Six reported.

“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students,” the message read. “Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.”

The school said counselors would be available for students and staff needing emotional support.

A source previously told the outlet that Fiona was “a very well-liked student” who “had a lot of friends.”

Chad Lowe Had Shared a Loving Birthday Tribute

Chad last posted publicly about Fiona in November 2025, when she celebrated her 13th birthday.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!!” the actor wrote alongside a photo of his daughter. “Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Fiona’s grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Lowe, also paid tribute Wednesday, sharing a photograph of his granddaughter in a swimming pool and writing, “Rest in peace.”

Chad Lowe Has Spoken About His Devotion to His Daughters

Fiona’s death comes less than two years after the family lost their home in the January 2025 Palisades Fire.

The following month, Chad praised his three daughters for the way they handled the upheaval.

“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable,” he wrote. “I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

Chad, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, has frequently spoken about how fatherhood shaped his life and perspective.

Fiona’s family has not shared further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.