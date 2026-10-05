Dakota Johnson Transforms Into a Playboy Bunny in Latest Photos

Dakota Johnson turned up the heat as she promoted her appearance on Saturday Night Live in a racy new photoshoot.

The “Verity” actress, 37, channeled her inner Playboy bunny for the sexy shoot, posing with a cigarette as she teased her latest gig.

Johnson sported the iconic black corset, suspenders, and bunny ears atop one of New York City’s iconic buildings, looking quite stunning.

Aside from the bunny-inspired look, Johnson also posed in a series of sexy outfits, including a daring black lace negligee.

Dakota Johnson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Stint

During her latest “Saturday Night Live” stint on October 3, Johnson caught the audience up on her life since she last hosted, poking fun at her recent breakups.

“I went through two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians. Looking for a third,” the actress joked.

Johnson also joked that dating musicians is like a “psychosexual erotic thriller,” adding that she has good friends who never judge her choice in men.

“But I have really good friends. They don’t judge me for dating these men,” Johnson continued. “They’re actually really supportive.”

Taylor Swift then joined Johnson onstage, whom she introduced as her “literal therapist.”

“‘I’m not – I’m not your therapist, actually,” Swift responded. “You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.”

The former “The Voice” mentor continued, “And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.'”

This marked Johnson’s third time hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Taylor Swift’s Special Surprise for Dakota Johnson

Meanwhile, Swift had a special birthday surprise for Johnson during her “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

The “Opalite” singer brought out a turquoise-and-white birthday cake onstage to celebrate the actress turning 37.

“Thank you for having my birthday with me!” Johnson said as Swift held the cake during goodnights. The actress jumped up and down with excitement before embracing the singer in a hug.

Before the sweet moment, Gaby Scelzo, the bakery owner who reportedly made Swift’s cake order, decorated it with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday Dakota!”

“New font unlocked: Taylor Swift’s handwriting,” Scelzo wrote on Instagram alongside a closer look at the delicate birthday message written across the top of the cake.

Scelzo also told PEOPLE that seeing her creation on television was “such a wild surprise.”

“I was falling asleep as I was watching the show,” Scelzo shared. “So the fact that she came out with it at the end was WILD.”

Johnson recently presented Swift with the inaugural Artist Director Honors at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. The actress also starred alongside Colin Farrell in Swift’s latest music video, “Patient Zero.”