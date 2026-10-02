Freida Parton Announces Special Dolly Parton Tribute Concert At Star’s Former High School

Freida Parton is going to be attending a sweet tribute concert at her late sister Dolly Parton’s old high school. The iconic actress and “9 to 5” singer passed away at the end of August at the age of 80. Her nephew Bryan Seaver broke the news in a video posted to her official Instagram page, with her team later confirming that the cause of the passing was a brief battle with cancer that hadn’t been disclosed to the public.

Freida’s Announcement

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Frieda took to Facebook to announce the news of the Dolly tribute gig. In a post she penned: “As many of you know, my big sissy Dolly graduated from Sevier County High School. I’m so excited to be visiting her alma mater in a couple of days for a VERY special evening!

“Join me this Friday, October 2nd, as I attend the SCHS vs. Cocke County football game!

“I’m especially looking forward to halftime as the SCHS Band, SCHS Alumni Band & Cocke County Band come together to perform a tribute to honor the legacy of my sister, Dolly!

“I saw the SCHS band a few weeks ago at Temple Strong, and they are absolutely phenomenal! I’m incredibly grateful that I’m able to be there this Friday to share in the magic!

“For those of you who are interested in attending, here is what you need to know.”

Frieda then detailed that the football match kicks off at 7pm at the following location: Lon C. Burchfield Stadium — Sevier County High School, 1200 Dolly Parton Pkwy, Sevierville, TN 37862.

The star then continued to say: “I’d love to see those stands packed on October 2nd! Come out and support our teams and our bands as we celebrate the music of my Dolly Momma, The Smoky Mountain Legend!

“If you are able to come, make sure to wear your pink for Dolly or purple for the Smoky Bears! For those of you who are not able to make it, wear pink or purple anyway and join us in spirit!

“I cannot wait for this unforgettable night!”

Fan Reaction

Fans poured into the post’s comments section, sending their love and fond memories of Dolly.

One user said: “Years ago, when I first became a Dolly fan, before Dollywood, I was so proud she was from the Smokies, because my parents & I vacationed there about 4 times a year! I bought a purple nylon duffel bag from K-Mart in Sevierville, that had a white imprint of a bear with the words SCHS SMOKY BEARS & a postcard with Dolly’s pic that said Hometown of Dolly Parton. I was so proud of those items & sent my friend one of the postcards! Can you believe, back then, that’s about all a tourist could find in reference to your big sissy!?”

A second shared: “That’s awesome Freida! Dolly is so loved and missed. She will always be in our hearts. What a beautiful tribute under the Friday Night Lights for our beloved Dolly.”

A third added: “Dolly would be proud that her family is stepping up and filling in for her while she’s away doing Angel work.”