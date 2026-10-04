Kaia Gerber Leans On Friends More After Brother Presley’s Passing: Report

Kaia Gerber is reportedly leaning more on her inner circle than her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, following the passing of her brother, Presley Gerber.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice published Thursday, October 1, Kaia is surrounding herself with a tight circle of friends and appears to be leaning on them more heavily than her grieving parents.

The outlet noted that Laura Dern, George and Amal Clooney, Jake Shane, and Kaia’s boyfriend, Lewis Pullman, have all rallied around her as she privately navigates the loss.

Kaia Gerber Turns to Friends After Presley Gerber’s Passing

Getty Presley Gerber is seen with his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister Kaia, in 2018.

Dern, in particular, visited Kaia in her Hollywood Hills residence twice in a matter of days, per the Daily Mail. Dern starred alongside Kaia in “Palm Royale” and is known to be friends with Cindy.

“Kaia has people around her constantly, but what’s striking is that it’s her friends who keep showing up,” a source told the outlet. “Laura isn’t sending a text saying, ‘Call me if you need anything.’ She’s walking through the door. She’s bringing food. She’s sitting with her. That matters.”

Kaia has not been seen publicly with Cindy and Rande since Presley’s passing. However, sources emphasized that the apparent distance should not be interpreted as a family rift.

Getty Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

“There is no falling-out. This is grief,” the insider told the outlet. “Cindy and Rande lost their son. Kaia lost her brother. They love each other desperately, but sometimes the people who share your pain most deeply are the people least able to carry it for you.”

The source continued, “Kaia has built a protective little village around herself. Lewis is there. Laura is there. Friends keep coming through that door. Right now, they can give Kaia something her parents may simply be too devastated to provide — support from people who aren’t drowning in exactly the same grief.”

Previously, the Daily Mail reported that Kaia is taking a break to heal following Presley’s death.

“Kaia had a packed schedule, and she has delayed a lot of her work stuff to deal with this,” the source told the outlet. “Everyone has been understanding. I don’t know when she will go back to work.”

Presley Gerber’s Family Hopes to Hold a ‘Very Intimate’ Memorial: Report

Getty Presley Gerber

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reported on Monday, September 28, that Presley’s family hopes to have a “very intimate” memorial in his honor.

“They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley,” the source told the outlet. “It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there.”

A second source claimed Cindy, Rande, and Kaia are “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial.”

“They want to keep it very intimate, but there’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him, the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” the insider added. “The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach.”