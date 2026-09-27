Family Focuses on Kaia Gerber’s Well-Being as She Mourns Brother Presley: Report

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are reportedly focusing on their daughter Kaia Gerber‘s well-being as they continue to mourn Presley Gerber.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old model is “very sad” as she grieves the loss of her brother, whom she often called “her best friend.”

“Kaia is very sad; it’s hard for her to believe her brother is gone forever, it’s not sinking in just yet, it’s a lot to digest, understandably,” the source told the outlet.

Family & Friends Support Kaia Gerber After Presley Gerber’s Passing

As Kaia processes the loss of Presley, her family is reportedly staying close and offering their support.

“Everyone in the family is worried about Kaia. They fear she won’t be able to handle this, but she has a good network around her,” the source added. “She has old friends that are making her feel better.”

The source continued, “Her biggest allies are her parents and her boyfriend Lewis, even his dad Bill.”

Kaia is also said to be getting support from her famous friends, including Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall [Jenner] checked in on her and her mom Kris [Jenner] sent flowers,” the insider revealed.

Kaia Gerber Takes a Break After Brother Presley’s Passing

Getty Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber

Daily Mail also reported that Kaia is taking a break to heal following Presley’s death.

“Kaia had a packed schedule, and she has delayed a lot of her work stuff to deal with this,” the source told the outlet. “Everyone has been understanding. I don’t know when she will go back to work.”

Kaia previously told Vogue in August she tried to be the “easy child” as her brother faced a decade-long struggle with drugs.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she explained. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

Kaia continued, “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

On Friday, Presley’s body was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home, according to TMZ. His ashes will reportedly be kept at Cindy and Rande’s home in Malibu.

A death certificate obtained by the outlet revealed that his cause of death remains listed as deferred. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are reportedly underway.

The service is expected to be small and intimate and could take place within the week. The family is reportedly considering Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church as possible locations.