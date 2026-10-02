Rewind the Tape: ’90s Movies to Watch on Netflix Now

The ’90s gave movie fans everything from high-speed action and supernatural chills to teen dramas, giant snakes and rom-coms that still hold up decades later.

Netflix has a solid line-up of some of those throwback favorites available now, making it easy to revisit the movies that defined an era of video stores, packed theaters and endlessly quotable scenes.

From Jim Carrey’s frantic comedy in “Liar Liar” and Robin Williams’ wild “Jumanji” adventure to Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves racing through Los Angeles in “Speed,” there’s something here for nearly every mood.

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Horror fans can return to “The Sixth Sense” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” while “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Cruel Intentions” deliver two very different kinds of romance.

Here are 14 ’90s movies worth adding to your Netflix queue.

1. Family-Friendly ’90s Comedies on Netflix

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“Liar Liar” (1997): Jim Carrey plays a fast-talking attorney who suddenly cannot tell a lie. Big physical laughs meet a warm father-son story.

plays a fast-talking attorney who suddenly cannot tell a lie. Big physical laughs meet a warm father-son story. “Jumanji” (1995): Robin Williams stars in an adventure about a mysterious board game that unleashes chaos in the real world. It remains a nostalgic favorite.

stars in an adventure about a mysterious board game that unleashes chaos in the real world. It remains a nostalgic favorite. “Big Daddy” (1999): Adam Sandler plays a carefree guy who suddenly becomes responsible for a young boy. Expect Sandler’s usual humor and a sweeter story about growing up.

plays a carefree guy who suddenly becomes responsible for a young boy. Expect Sandler’s usual humor and a sweeter story about growing up. “The Flintstones” (1994): The animated Stone Age family comes to life with John Goodman , Rick Moranis , Elizabeth Perkins and Rosie O’Donnell . Bedrock gets a colorful, oversized makeover.

The animated Stone Age family comes to life with , , and . Bedrock gets a colorful, oversized makeover. “Go” (1999): Several young characters, one wild night and a pile of stories that collide. Sarah Polley, Katie Holmes and Timothy Olyphant star in the dark comedy.

2. Best ’90s Romance Movies on Netflix

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“Sleepless in Seattle” (1993): Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in one of the decade’s best-loved romantic comedies. A widower’s young son calls into a radio show, and two strangers slowly move toward each other.

and star in one of the decade’s best-loved romantic comedies. A widower’s young son calls into a radio show, and two strangers slowly move toward each other. “Cruel Intentions” (1999): At the other end of the romance spectrum, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon star in a glossy drama about rich teens who scheme, seduce and betray.

’90s Action Movies Worth Streaming on Netflix

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“Speed” (1994): Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock turn a city bus into a stressful place. It cannot drop below 50 mph without exploding, and the simple setup still works.

and turn a city bus into a stressful place. It cannot drop below 50 mph without exploding, and the simple setup still works. “Point Break” (1991): Keanu, 62, plays an FBI agent who goes undercover with surfers suspected of robbing banks. Patrick Swayze brings the charisma.

Keanu, 62, plays an FBI agent who goes undercover with surfers suspected of robbing banks. brings the charisma. “Starship Troopers” (1997): Young soldiers fight giant alien bugs across the galaxy in this blend of science fiction, military action and satire. It has built a loyal cult following.

Young soldiers fight giant alien bugs across the galaxy in this blend of science fiction, military action and satire. It has built a loyal cult following. “Anaconda” (1997): Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight head up the Amazon and run into a giant snake. Expect campy suspense and some bad decisions.

’90s Thrillers and Horror Movies on Netflix

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“The Sixth Sense” (1999): Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment lead M. Night Shyamalan ’s supernatural thriller about a boy who sees dead people. The twist made it a phenomenon.

and lead ’s supernatural thriller about a boy who sees dead people. The twist made it a phenomenon. “Donnie Brasco” (1997): Johnny Depp plays an FBI agent who infiltrates the mob, with Al Pacino opposite him, in a true-story crime drama.

plays an FBI agent who infiltrates the mob, with opposite him, in a true-story crime drama. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997): Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle, 49, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan, 52, play friends who cover up a deadly accident and are stalked a year later.

Netflix rotates its library each month, so check the title page before you settle in. Whether you are rewatching a favorite or finding one for the first time, there is something here for every mood!