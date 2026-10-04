The Rolling Stones recently released their 29th studio album, “Foreign Tongues,” a critical and commercial smash that has catapulted the long-in-the-tooth rockers back to the top of the charts.

Throughout the band’s career, it’s been customary to for a tour to follow the release of an album, yet there are no plans for the Stones to hit the road.

Given that that band’s last tour, in support of previous album “Hackney Diamonds,” grossed $235 million, the obvious question is: why no tour?

There’s One Holdout

Getty Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend The Rolling Stones Album Launch Event

Interestingly, one member of the band currently is on tour: Ronnie Wood, who joined the band in 1975.

In a recent interview with NME between legs of his Fearless tour, the guitarist reveals everyone in the band is raring to hit the road — except one.

When asked if he, singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards had any plans to bring the band out on tour, he responded, “No. I know Mick is busting to go, and Keith is not busting to go. And you’ve got to have everybody’s enthusiasm to do it.”

Wood was then asked if there was a possibility that, even if the Stones don’t tour, they could headline the 2027 edition of the Glastobury Music Festival.

“I would play that in the drop of a hat, but everybody doesn’t think like that,” he said.

“I think we should do a gig, just like you do,” he added. “And I think we should do a tour, but it’s easier said than done.”

‘Not This Year’ for Keith

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Richards, 82, was previously asked about the possibility of a Stones tour back in June.

Interviewed by the Associated Press, Richards appeared ambivalent about the prospect of hitting the road.

“I mean, we can talk next year. Possibly,” he said.

“At the moment, we’re just sort of saying we finished the record; let’s do this. And so we’re basically considering what to do after, you know, pretty soon. But I don’t think… Not this year, anyway,” he added.

Mick ‘Can’t Wait’ to Hit the Road

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Stones singer Mick Jagger, on the other hand, confirmed what Wood said when he spoke with BBC Radio 2 earlier this year.

“I’d love to go on tour,” said the 83-year-old singer, via Rolling Stone.

“I can’t wait,” he added, but added a caveat.

“I don’t think it’s going to be this year,” he cautioned. “But hopefully it’s going to be as soon as possible.”

As Rolling Stone points out, the Stones had reportedly planned to embark on an ambitious 2026 stadium tour of the U.K. and Europe, but wound up scrapping the whole thing just as things were beginning to shape up.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that the band had been presented with multiple offers for indidivdual one-off concerts to take place throughout the summer of 2026. However, that report indicated the band had decided to pass them all up “due to logistical issues surrounding the venues and travel, as well as preexisting commitments.”

