Beloved ‘Star Trek’ Legend William Shatner, 95, Spotted Driving in Manner That Has Caring Fans Concerned

“Star Trek” icon William Shatner was recently spotted behind the wheel in Los Angeles, where his driving raised concerns among eyewitnesses.

Footage shared by the Daily Mail showed the 95-year-old actor in his Porsche SUV while using his cellphone last week, driving around the freeway in the San Francisco valley.

An eyewitness told the outlet that Shatner’s leisurely outing became considerably more concerning as he appeared to drive at high speeds, ran through several stop signs, and even made an illegal turn while attempting to enter the freeway.

William Shatner Reportedly Drives Erratically in LA

Shatner’s chaotic maneuver reportedly forced other motorists to slam on their brakes, while one frustrated driver was seen gesturing and shouting toward his vehicle, according to the eyewitness.

The Daily Mail noted that California generally prohibits drivers from using handheld cellphones while driving. However, it remains unconfirmed whether Shatner was driving at the time he was photographed using his phone in the car.

Later, the veteran actor appeared unfazed as he went on with his day, running errands while his dogs waited in the car. At one point, Shatner was seen leaning into the car and planting a kiss on one of his Dobermans.

This isn’t the first time the Captain Kirk portrayer has found himself in trouble over his driving. In April, Shatner recalled an encounter during his “Star Trek” days, admitting that he once sped to set before being pulled over by police, only to discover that the officer had been a fan of the show.

In September, Shatner was photographed eating a bowl of cereal while driving around Studio City.

William Shatner Not Slowing Down at 95

Shatner celebrated his 95th birthday in March and appears to have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

In September, the actor debuted his heavy metal band, The *uckers, at Chicago’s Riot Fest. The performance came after a three-hour rain delay that ultimately forced organizers to cut the evening’s lineup short.

Shatner performed three covers and three original songs during his 35-minute set.

“Oh boy! The rain and the wind is perfect,” the actor told the crowd, per USA Today. “I’m so glad you’re here, folks. Braved the elements to see us.”

Shatner was joined on stage by guitarist Marcus Nand, guitarist and bassist Phil Soussan, guitarist Britt Lightning, and drummer Fred Aching.

Fans raised Vulcan salutes before and after Shatner’s set. Some of the songs the band played include Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” They also performed three original songs, “Rage Rage,” “Sky Turns Black” and “One Fear.”

In a July interview with CNN, Shatner teased that he and his band would perform a 30-minute set at Coachella in 2027. However, the festival had yet to announce its lineup for April 2027.