Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson Reveal ‘Verity’ Cast Debate That Lasted Months

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson are revealing how a debate over the ending of “Verity” followed the cast long after filming.

During an video interview with Allure, the actresses reacted to viral TikTok trends while discussing their upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

When a video introduced the familiar Team Letter versus Team Manuscript debate, Hathaway shared how the question became a recurring conversation among the film’s cast.

She revealed that their co-star Josh Hartnett spent months defending his character’s perspective before eventually changing his answer.

The unexpected admission left Hathaway and Johnson surprised, especially after their numerous discussions about the story.

Anne Hathaway Reveals Josh Hartnett Changed His ‘Verity’ Opinion

The conversation began when Allure showed Hathaway and Johnson a TikTok creator discussing the novel’s competing interpretations.

The actresses explained that the debate also became part of their experience making the film.

Hathaway said the cast members initially approached the question from their characters’ individual perspectives.

“On set, we all had to be team whatever our character needed to be,” she explained.

According to Hathaway, Hartnett frequently defended Jeremy, his character, during discussions about the story.

The actress recalled that he would become deeply invested in explaining Jeremy’s actions and motivations.

However, when the cast reunited after spending time apart, someone asked Hartnett which side he supported.

His answer caught his co-stars off guard.

“Oh, I’m Team Letter,” Hathaway recalled Hartnett saying.

Hathaway explained that she and Johnson could hardly believe the change after months of hearing him defend Jeremy.

Johnson agreed that the revelation surprised her.

The exchange highlighted how the film’s central mystery continued to generate conversation among the actors even after production.

Getty Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson at the “Verity” premiere in London.

‘Verity’ Stars Explain Their Characters’ Perspectives

Hathaway also discussed how portraying Verity Crawford required her to consider both interpretations of the story.

Although she personally supported Team Letter, she explained that certain scenes demanded a different approach.

“As Verity, I’m Team Letter as well,” Hathaway said.

However, when portraying moments connected to the manuscript, she needed to understand the opposing interpretation.

Johnson, who plays Lowen Ashleigh, offered her own perspective on the character’s position.

“I think Lowen is Team Manuscript,” Hathaway said during the discussion.

Johnson agreed, reinforcing how their characters approached the mystery differently.

The actresses’ conversation offered viewers a glimpse into the preparation required to portray a story built around conflicting accounts.

Their Allure appearance also featured lighter moments as they tested beauty products and reacted to unusual online trends.

Johnson demonstrated how she trims her own bangs, while both actresses enthusiastically tried a vibrating hairbrush.

They also questioned several viral makeup techniques and shared personal beauty preferences.

Despite the playful atmosphere, their discussion of “Verity” stood out for revealing how seriously the cast considered the novel’s competing explanations.

The actresses did not reveal which interpretation the movie ultimately supports.

Instead, their comments suggested that audiences may have plenty to debate when the adaptation arrives.

For Hathaway and Johnson, the mystery clearly remained an entertaining subject long after their work on set concluded.