Is Bravo Eyeing Its Next ‘Real Housewives’ City? New Casting Call Fuels Speculation

A mysterious casting call in Charlotte, North Carolina, has Bravo fans asking one very familiar question: Could another Real Housewives city be in the works?

There has been no announcement from Bravo, and the casting notice itself never mentions “Real Housewives.” But several details surrounding the search are enough to make the speculation particularly interesting.

Casting director Rebecca Ringley recently put out a call for “Charlotte’s most fabulous women,” specifically looking for affluent women with “enormous personalities” in the Charlotte area.

And for Housewives fans, those words are difficult to ignore.

A New Charlotte Casting Call Has Bravo Fans Talking

The casting notice directs interested women to Shed Media, a production company with deep ties to the Real Housewives universe.

That alone doesn’t confirm what Shed Media is casting. But there is another notable connection: Ringley’s reality TV credits include work on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” according to her Instagram bio.

Put together, the clues have quickly fueled speculation that Charlotte could be under consideration for a future installment of Bravo’s flagship franchise.

For now, however, that’s exactly what it is: speculation.

Neither Bravo nor Shed Media has publicly identified the unnamed project as a “Real Housewives” series, and no Real Housewives of Charlotte has been announced.

Still, the wording of the casting call certainly gives fans something to chew on.

“Charlotte’s most fabulous women” who are both affluent and armed with “enormous personalities” sounds a lot like the kind of social circle that has powered the franchise for nearly two decades.

And Charlotte isn’t entirely new territory for Bravo.

Bravo Already Has Its Eye on Charlotte

The network recently brought another of its major franchises to the Queen City.

“Top Chef” filmed its 23rd season in Charlotte last fall, giving Bravo an established production connection to the city before this latest casting notice surfaced.

There has also been broader curiosity about where “Real Housewives” could go next as the franchise continues to evolve.

Bravo expanded into Rhode Island with “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” proving the network is still willing to plant a Housewives flag in a new market when it finds the right city and, perhaps more importantly, the right group of women.

Charlotte would offer a very different backdrop.

The city has become one of the South’s major financial and business hubs, while its affluent neighborhoods, social scene and rapid growth could provide plenty of material for an ensemble reality series. Whether that’s what producers are actually looking for remains the unanswered question.

And that’s what makes this casting call so intriguing.

On its own, a search for wealthy, larger-than-life women doesn’t equal a new Housewives franchise. Neither does the involvement of people who have previously worked within the Bravo universe.

Together, though, the details have created enough smoke to get fans wondering whether Charlotte could eventually become the next city to hold up a champagne flute.

Until Bravo says otherwise, there is no Real Housewives of Charlotte.

But somebody is looking for Charlotte’s “most fabulous women.” And Housewives fans are understandably paying attention.