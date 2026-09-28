Dorit Kemsley Opens Up About Finances During Marriage to PK

Dorit Kemsley is sharing new details about the financial dynamic in her marriage to estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she did not always have a clear picture of the couple’s finances while they were together. In a new report from TMZ, Dorit explained that she initially tried to ask questions and become more involved in financial decisions, but said those conversations did not always go the way she hoped.

According to Dorit, PK viewed some of her questions about money as a sign that she did not trust him. Over time, she said, she stopped pushing for answers and relied on her husband to manage that part of their lives.

The revelation offers new insight into the former couple’s relationship as Dorit and PK continue navigating their separation after nearly a decade of marriage.

Dorit Kemsley Says She Wanted to Be More Involved in Their Finances

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Dorit said that she wanted to understand the family’s finances and have a role in decisions involving their money.

She claims, however, that PK “treated those requests as distrust,” leading her to eventually step back from the conversations.

Dorit said that left her more reliant on PK when it came to their financial situation, something she now looks back on differently.

The RHOBH star also opened up about how the couple handled expenses after their 2024 separation. According to Dorit, PK told her that he would continue covering bills associated with their marital home.

Dorit said she later learned in February 2026 that the gas service at the home was at risk of being shut off because of nonpayment. She said PK subsequently made a payment that prevented the shutoff.

However, Dorit claims she later discovered additional outstanding utility expenses. Because some of the accounts were in her name, she said the situation also affected her credit.

Dorit characterized the situation as part of a larger disagreement between the former couple over their finances following their split.

PK Kemsley Has Shared a Different Account

PK, meanwhile, has disputed Dorit’s version of their post-separation financial arrangement.

TMZ previously reported that PK maintains he never agreed to pay Dorit’s bills indefinitely after moving out of their marital home.

He has also pointed to Dorit’s own income, including money she earns through RHOBH and endorsement deals, and claimed that she now earns more than he does.

That leaves Dorit and PK with notably different accounts of what was expected financially after they went their separate ways.

The pair announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage. Dorit and PK married in 2015 and share two children, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

Their changing relationship has since become a significant part of Dorit’s story on RHOBH.

While she has previously spoken about the emotional side of their separation, her latest comments provide a closer look at another part of their marriage and the adjustments that followed their split.

For now, the former couple has yet to resolve all of their outstanding financial matters, according to TMZ.