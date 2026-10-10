RHOBH Alum Brandi Glanville Suffers Devastating Loss as Her Dad Passes Away – ‘I’m Gutted’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville took to social media on October 10, revealing that her dad, Guy Glanville, had passed away. This comes after the former Bravo star opened up in recent months about his health struggles and revealed he’d been hospitalized in May.

Glanville shared the news of her dad’s passing on X, writing, “My dad died, I’m gutted, I hate this life right now.”

The Bravo Community Is Supporting Brandi Glanville Following Her Dad’s Passing

Following Glanville’s vulnerable social media post, many of her fans and fellow “Housewives” stars posted heartfelt responses. One came from former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley. She wrote, “So sorry you are going through this, Brandi. Sending love and strength.”

A fan said to the RHOBH alum, “Dads ALWAYS stay with us. You will hear him in your thoughts, feel him in your heart, and cherish him every moment. It’s a hard loss, but he’s with you. Just remember, listen, and even cry sometimes. Dad’s hold us tighter when we cry. Peace and Strength to you.”

Someone else stated, “Hang in there. I know that sounds trite, but just keep going. Praying for you. Also, good luck with your health.” After that, someone with experience losing their dad wrote, “It does not get easier takes about three years till it hits you I’m only 16 months in it’s going to hit me soon my saving grace my hero not here anymore, but for now he is still close. Prayers to all.”

A different fan wrote, “Sending love & prayers. I enjoyed watching your relationship w/ him on #RHOBH & family edition #CouplesTherapy. It was nice to see you both heal and get to a solid place. This is what matters most! I know he has had health issues since S4. He lived a long vivid life. God bless.”