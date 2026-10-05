‘The Golden Life’ Cast Reveal How Reality TV Has Changed Since Finding Fame On ‘RHONY’

Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon are back on our screens. Years after leaving “RHONY,” the reality TV favorites return with a new E! show, “The Golden Life.“

The former Bravo icons sat down with US Weekly to open up about how the reality TV landscape has changed since they made their debuts in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

“The Golden Life” will follow former cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York City” as they start fresh in Palm Beach, Florida.

Reality TV Used To Be More Lighthearted, According To Former ‘RHONY’ Stars

Ramona Singer thinks the main difference between reality TV now and when she appeared on the first series of “RHONY” back in 2008, is the tone.

“When we first started, reality TV was a little more lighthearted. Sometimes now it gets too drama-oriented and fake, and I think fans will be delighted because we are more lighthearted,” she said. She praised “The Golden Life” was being “genuine” and unscripted.

Luann de Lesseps noted that the popularity of social media has also changed how “Real Housewives” make the show. She noted that when the Bravo series started, tthere were no stylists, makeup artists, or glam squad.

“We were just being ourselves. That story has changed over the years — it’s about the glam and the clothes. New York was always very gritty, always very real. We’ve changed and evolved and grown,” The Countess said.

Sonja Morgan, who joined in season three, praised the “brave” women who joined the very first season of “RHONY”.

“When they first started, it wasn’t so cool to be on reality TV. And guess what? Now we all know that everyone is very accepting — even top movie stars are followers of ours. It’s changed so much thanks to these girls starting out,” Morgan gushed.

How ‘The Golden Life’ Stars Handled Fame

Their appearances on “RHONY” turned the stars of “The Golden Life” into household names around the world. Their catchphrases entered the vocabulary, they became memes and “RHONY” took their careers to a whole new level.

Ramona Singer admitted that she would never “accept” the fame she found on Bravo because it “frightened” her. Now she embraces it because she wants to be a role model for other women.

“We’re genuine. We’re real friends. We fight sometimes really badly, but we do make up. We’re inspirational to women. I never thought when I was younger that I’d look like this at this age. Let me tell you: Life just gets better. My life is just beginning,” she explained.

Sonja Morgan admitted she had to learn how to separate her private life from her on-camera personality. She famously had a daughter that she never showed on the series.

“I figured out that [doing reality TV] allows me to support my daughter. She’s graduated summa cum laude from UPenn, and that’s because of the viewers embracing and supporting us,” she gushed.

When The Cast Of ‘The Golden Life’ Realized They Were Famous

“I knew they were the goddesses of TV once I saw their first couple of seasons, and I thought, I want a part of that too,” Sonja Morgan joked.

Morgan recognized her own fame when Julia Roberts approached her and said. “How do you guys do it? Your houses are all perfect, your beds are made, you’re up, you’re dressed, you do your charities, you raise your children.”

Kelly Bensimon noticed how big the show had gotten when people started copying their catchphrases and repeating them back to the stars.

“All our catchphrases have become iconic. They’re showing reruns, and all these 20-year-olds are saying, “Oh, turtle time!” and “Oh, make it nice!”” Ramona Singer noted.

E!’s “The Golden Life” premieres October 20 at 10 p.m.