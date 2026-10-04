‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of October 5 to 9 tease that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is tempted to jump ship.

“Welcome aboard,” Deke Sharpe (Harrison Cone) tells Zende. “I haven’t given them my answer yet,” Zende points out. “But we’re hoping it’s gonna be a yes,” Katie Logan (Heather Tom) urges.

Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) confronts Dylan (Sydney Bullock) after hearing a private conversation.

“You’re a traitor, and you should have been fired ages ago,” Electra slams Dylan.

Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) demands that Katie accept Dylan after she fulfills her mission.

“You said you couldn’t trust her, but she has come through

for you. I think it’s time that you embrace her to the family,” Will tells Katie.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) freaks out when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) comes close to telling the truth to Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire)

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

Will confides in Wyatt

Daphne is stunned by Carter’s surprising news.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:

Daphne questions why she was left in the dark.

Electra is eager to prove herself.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

Will draws a hard line with Katie.

R.J. and Electra tell Zende that he’s an integral part of their team.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

Electra is furious when she overhears Dylan’s private conversation.

Eric and Ridge prepare to fully back the new Electra line.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

Zende is put on the spot.

Katie and Hope are optimistic about Logan’s next power move.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, September 28: Will defends his feelings for Dylan; Katie puts her next move into motion.

Tuesday, September 29: Ridge encourages Brooke to reach out to Hope; Zende receives surprising encouragement.

Wednesday, September 30: Zende is frustrated with being sidelined; Carter tries to get through to Steffy.

Thursday, October 1: Will cautions Dylan about Katie’s demands; Daphne shares baby news with Ridge and Brooke.

Friday, October 2: Steffy raises concerns about Carter’s plan; Hope and Katie lay everything on the table.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including: