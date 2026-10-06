Heartbreaking New Details Emerge After the Passing of Beloved ‘Days of Our Lives’ Heartthrob

Robert Kelker-Kelly was beloved for his role as Bo Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” and on Monday, October 5, it was revealed that he died on October 3. He was 62. In the wake of his death, new details have emerged, including how he had been in cardiac arrest at the time that first responders were called to his residence in Missouri.

Details Surrounding Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Passing

The Division Chief and Public Information Officer for the St. Charles County Ambulance District (SSCAD), Kyle Gaines, told Page Six, “First responders and paramedics responded to a call … for an adult male patient for a cardiac arrest. They were dispatched where paramedics and first responders provided advanced life-saving protocol techniques. Unfortunately, the patient was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Comments made to the Los Angeles Times corroborate what was said earlier. “Law enforcement officials responded Saturday evening to a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing,” the police told them. “Police arrived at the actor’s home along with paramedics and ‘life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful,’” The Los Angeles Times reports. The publication also notes that police found nothing suspicious at the scene.

Kelker-Kelly’s cause of death is not yet known, but is believed to have been a medical event. Before the ‘90s star’s death, frantic attempts had been made to save his life, and an audio call from 911 was obtained by Page Six. “Caller is unable to remove patient from bed,” the responding officer said, Page Six reports. Other details gathered from the audio include “CPR is in progress,” and that the individual was a “62-year-old male” who was “not conscious” and “not breathing.”

The St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that “officers responded to Kelker-Kelly’s home on October 3 around 8:16 PM for a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing. CPR was already in progress while police and EMS were en route.” Kelker-Kelly had reportedly been complaining of chest pains before becoming unresponsive.

Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Career

Kelker-Kelly worked on “Touched by an Angel,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Dream for an Insomniac.” His career began in 1987 with “Another World,” but the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” is what he is remembered for. He held his role from 1992 until 1995.

When Kelker-Kelly exited the show, he felt exhausted and desperate to try something new. He reflected on this in a 2013 interview with WeLoveSoaps. “‘Days of Our Lives’ left such a sour taste in my mouth from the standpoint that I couldn’t sustain it any longer, I was tired,” he said. “At that point I was kind of getting bored with the material because the material was getting worse in my opinion. I had already started thinking, ‘how could I get out of the business?’ but I didn’t know what else I could do. That was still very much in the gestation period of how to transition myself into a career that was not quite so chaotic and exhausting.”

He continued, “It felt good to go back to New York, and I wanted to go back to New York for a number of reasons: I like living in the city, I have a bunch of friends there, and I prefer the cold of New York to L.A. I don’t like L.A. for the driving and congestion – and the industry is all-encompassing.”

He spoke about being able to go to the city and not be recognized as a soap actor, and how he could have conversations with people who knew nothing about him. “It was very invigorating as far as getting some diversity in my life instead of it being just about business and the industry,” he shared.