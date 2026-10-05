‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Final Moments Detailed as Dispatchers Tried to Save Him

Newly released emergency dispatch audio is shedding more light on the efforts to save Robert Kelker-Kelly after first responders were called to his Missouri home.

Kelker-Kelly, 62, died Saturday, October 3, after authorities responded to a medical emergency at his residence.

Page Six obtained 911 dispatch audio from the response and published new details on Monday, October 5.

The former “Days of Our Lives” actor was unconscious and not breathing when emergency crews arrived, according to authorities. His official cause of death has not yet been released.

What the 911 Dispatch Audio Revealed

The audio captures the urgency surrounding the response to Kelker-Kelly’s home.

“Caller is unable to remove patient from bed,” a responding officer can be heard saying in the recording obtained by Page Six.

A dispatcher later said there were “units responding” to the scene and that “CPR is in progress.”

Another responding officer described the emergency as involving a “62-year-old male” who was “not conscious” and “not breathing.” An automated dispatch message also referenced a “cardiac arrest” at Kelker-Kelly’s address.

The St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that first responders arrived at the Missouri home at around 8:16 p.m. Saturday.

CPR was already being performed when authorities reached the scene, according to the outlet.

Paramedics Tried to Save Robert Kelker-Kelly

Kyle Gaines, division chief and public information officer for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, confirmed that paramedics were dispatched for a cardiac arrest call.

“First responders and paramedics responded to a call … for an adult male patient for a cardiac arrest,” Gaines told Page Six.

He continued, “They were dispatched where paramedics and first responders provided advanced life saving protocol techniques. Unfortunately the patient was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Law enforcement officers and paramedics continued life-saving efforts after arriving, but Kelker-Kelly could not be revived.

Police said there was nothing suspicious at the residence and authorities have not indicated that foul play is suspected.

A final cause of death remains pending.

Robert Kelker-Kelly Was Known for ‘Days of Our Lives’

Kelker-Kelly was familiar to longtime soap opera viewers for his portrayal of Bo Brady on “Days of Our Lives.”

He took over the role in 1992 and remained with the NBC daytime drama until 1995.

In September 2013, Kelker-Kelly reflected on the demanding pace of working on “Days of Our Lives,” recalling the long hours and heavy script load that came with the job.

“I was working, on average, 90 hours a week,” he told We Love Soaps. “They were shooting one to two shows a day so we would be doing 120 pages of dialogue and that went on for a long time.”

His television career also included prominent soap roles on “Another World” and “General Hospital,” making him a recognizable face to daytime audiences throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

After stepping away from acting, Kelker-Kelly pursued a very different career path and became an aircraft pilot, ABC affiliate WHAM.

For now, authorities have released few additional details about what happened in the hours before the emergency call. The dispatch recordings document the attempts to save the actor’s life, while the medical determination of what caused his death has yet to be announced.