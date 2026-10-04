“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for October 5-9, 2026, promise plenty of twists in Salem. Joy finds herself uncertain about what comes next, while Alex catches Stephanie off guard, and Kristen finally comes face-to-face with Sophia.
Elsewhere, Marlena drops a shocking confession, Brady wrestles with a tough choice, and some unexpected developments put several relationships to the test.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:
- Joy feels uncertain about her future.
- Alex surprises Stephanie.
- Chanel stands by Johnny as he faces a tough decision.
- Kate comes up with a plan to assist Maggie.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:
- Rachel leaves Brady feeling uneasy.
- Roman catches Kate off guard.
- Theo agrees to help Gabi.
- Philip has a plan.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:
- Sarah and Tate put Joy’s plans in jeopardy.
- Jada and Shawn enjoy a romantic moment together.
- Leo’s good day takes a turn.
- EJ confronts Rita about Dominic.
- Brady finds himself in a position where he must make a tough decision.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:
- Dante surprises Sydney.
- Paulina stands firm and refuses to turn her back on Lani.
- Chanel asks Johnny to make her a promise.
- Marlena delivers a startling admission to Belle.
- Jada presses EJ with questions.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:
- Joy is unhappy with the discharge orders Kayla gives her.
- Stephanie and Alex steal a private moment.
- Belle turns to Chad for assistance.
- Steve receives concerning news from Johnny.
- Kristen finds Sophia.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, September 28: Theo opens up to Paulina about his worries; Joy’s plans run into an unexpected hurdle; Xander promises to step up for Sarah; Marlena pleads with Steve to stay silent.
Tuesday, September 29: Cat fills Rafe in on her risky plan; Johnny sets out to make things right; Chanel presents Gabi with a proposal; Xander faces off against EJ; Philip and Leo formulate a plan.
Wednesday, September 30: Tate crosses paths with Mason; Eli urges Lani to consider her future; Leo hosts Lani and Holly on his podcast; Kate confronts Philip over his gambling habits; Holly struggles under the weight of her guilt.
Thursday, October 1: Melinda levels a public accusation against Sarah; Brady stands by Marlena and promises to protect her secret; Steve brings a new theory to Belle; Philip comes clean with Maggie; Joy takes a dangerous risk.
Friday, October 2: Chanel is caught off guard by a baby shower—and the guests end up with a shock of their own; Julie offers Marlena some much-needed encouragement; Sydney makes an unforeseen slip-up; Johnny confesses to Rafe; EJ opens up to Rita.
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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026