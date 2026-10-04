“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for October 5-9, 2026, promise plenty of twists in Salem. Joy finds herself uncertain about what comes next, while Alex catches Stephanie off guard, and Kristen finally comes face-to-face with Sophia.

Elsewhere, Marlena drops a shocking confession, Brady wrestles with a tough choice, and some unexpected developments put several relationships to the test.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

Joy feels uncertain about her future.

Alex surprises Stephanie.

Chanel stands by Johnny as he faces a tough decision.

Kate comes up with a plan to assist Maggie.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:

Rachel leaves Brady feeling uneasy.

Roman catches Kate off guard.

Theo agrees to help Gabi.

Philip has a plan.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

Sarah and Tate put Joy’s plans in jeopardy.

Jada and Shawn enjoy a romantic moment together.

Leo’s good day takes a turn.

EJ confronts Rita about Dominic.

Brady finds himself in a position where he must make a tough decision.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

Dante surprises Sydney.

Paulina stands firm and refuses to turn her back on Lani.

Chanel asks Johnny to make her a promise.

Marlena delivers a startling admission to Belle.

Jada presses EJ with questions.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

Joy is unhappy with the discharge orders Kayla gives her.

Stephanie and Alex steal a private moment.

Belle turns to Chad for assistance.

Steve receives concerning news from Johnny.

Kristen finds Sophia.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, September 28: Theo opens up to Paulina about his worries; Joy’s plans run into an unexpected hurdle; Xander promises to step up for Sarah; Marlena pleads with Steve to stay silent.

Tuesday, September 29: Cat fills Rafe in on her risky plan; Johnny sets out to make things right; Chanel presents Gabi with a proposal; Xander faces off against EJ; Philip and Leo formulate a plan.

Wednesday, September 30: Tate crosses paths with Mason; Eli urges Lani to consider her future; Leo hosts Lani and Holly on his podcast; Kate confronts Philip over his gambling habits; Holly struggles under the weight of her guilt.

Thursday, October 1: Melinda levels a public accusation against Sarah; Brady stands by Marlena and promises to protect her secret; Steve brings a new theory to Belle; Philip comes clean with Maggie; Joy takes a dangerous risk.

Friday, October 2: Chanel is caught off guard by a baby shower—and the guests end up with a shock of their own; Julie offers Marlena some much-needed encouragement; Sydney makes an unforeseen slip-up; Johnny confesses to Rafe; EJ opens up to Rita.