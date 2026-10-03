Like Father, Like Son? ‘DOOL’ Fans Are Loving This Duo’s Offscreen Antics

Father-son relationships in Salem can come with plenty of baggage. Between family secrets, clashing loyalties, and questionable decisions, finding common ground isn’t always easy on “Days of Our Lives.”

Away from the cameras, however, one onscreen duo appears happy to put those differences aside. Their latest outing had fans enjoying their chemistry, teasing about a bad influence, and wondering what other members of their fictional family might have to say.

Even a longtime “DOOL” co-star joined in with a mock tabloid exposé. Read on to find out which pair inspired the playful reactions and who fans want included next time.

Carson Boatman and Dan Feuerriegel Put Their Differences Aside

Carson Boatman recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with Dan Feuerriegel, who portrays his onscreen father on “Days of Our Lives.”

“Sometimes, it’s good to put your differences aside. Johnny and EJ take Vegas!” Boatman wrote.

Both actors stepped into their roles in 2021, with Boatman portraying Johnny DiMera and Feuerriegel playing his father, EJ DiMera.

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While their characters have a complicated relationship in Salem, the photos gave viewers a chance to enjoy the actors spending time together away from the show.

“I love this!! I love the EJ/Johnny dynamic on the show!” one fan commented.

Another leaned into their fictional family connection, writing, “How cute! Father & son gambling together.”

Boatman’s caption set the tone for the reactions, inviting fans to imagine Johnny and EJ calling a temporary truce for a Vegas adventure.

Bryan Dattilo Jokes That the Duo Has Been ‘Exposed’

Bryan Dattilo, who has portrayed Lucas Horton on and off since 1993, couldn’t resist adding his own playful spin.

“Breaking news. Exposed. A real-life love affair. Details in your last issue of the National Enquirer,” he wrote.

The mock tabloid announcement fit right into the lighthearted comments, as viewers teased the pair about their characters’ personalities.

“EJ corrupting Johnny even more,” one “DOOL” fan joked.

Another brought Johnny’s wife into the conversation.

“Dimera boys! Father and son! 😂 What would Chanel say?” the commenter asked.

For those viewers, the fun came from imagining how the outing might look through the eyes of the characters back in Salem. An offscreen trip became another opportunity to joke about EJ’s influence on his son and Chanel’s possible reaction.

Fans Want Another Family Member to Join the Fun

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Chanel wasn’t the only character fans mentioned.

“This is AMAZING!!! Next time include Sami,” one “DOOL” fan wrote.

Sami Brady is Johnny’s mother and EJ’s ex-wife, so her name added another familiar family connection to the conversation.

The suggestion showed how much these “Days of Our Lives” fans enjoy the relationships surrounding the duo. Even when the actors are sharing an offscreen moment, fans are ready to imagine which Salem relatives should come along.

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The photos also offered another chance to appreciate Boatman and Feuerriegel together ahead of Boatman’s expected final scenes as Johnny in early 2027, reflecting the soap’s advance filming schedule.

For now, their Vegas outing gave fans a lighter moment to enjoy, complete with father-son jokes and a co-star’s pretend scandal. Should Sami join the next adventure, or does Chanel deserve an invitation, too?