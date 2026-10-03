“General Hospital” Star Braedyn Bruner Reveals Emma’s True Feelings About Anna

Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) has stood firmly by her grandmother Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) on “General Hospital,” but actress Braedyn Bruner says Emma’s feelings about Anna’s recent actions are more complicated than viewers may realize.

Bruner opened up about Emma and Anna’s relationship in a new interview with Soap Hub. Braedyn said that Emma will continue to defend her grandmother, but Emma is privately struggling with what Anna has done.

The actress teased the return of Emma’s fiery side. She discussed her growing relationship with Gio Palmieri. And she also revealed how Finola Hughes has become a mentor to her behind the scenes.

Emma Is Struggling With What Anna Did

Anna has always occupied a special place in Emma’s life. Bruner explained that Emma grew up idolizing her grandmother. When she was younger, Emma dreamed about becoming a spy because she wanted to follow in Anna’s footsteps.

Now that Emma knows all the trauma her grandmother has suffered because of the WSB, she’s concerned about Anna’s future. Although Emma has continued to stand by Anna, Bruner told Soap Hub that doesn’t mean her character has simply brushed aside everything that happened.

“I wouldn’t say that Emma’s not struggling on a personal level, probably when no one else is watching,” Bruner said.

She added that Emma has things she will need to work through herself, while emphasizing the importance of Anna getting therapy and help. Still, Bruner doesn’t expect Emma to turn her back on her grandmother. “I’m going to defend her regardless,” she said of Emma. “I love her so much.”

Braedyn Bruner Teases Emma Getting Her ‘Edge’ Back

Viewers may also see another side of Emma as she deals with everything happening around her. Bruner teased that Emma is beginning to regain some of the fire that has always been part of the Scorpio family.

“I like that Emma’s getting her edge back a little bit,” she told Soap Hub. “She’s got the fight in her.”

The actress stressed that Emma remains compassionate and well-meaning, but said viewers will see her fiery side emerge when someone crosses a line.

That could prove important as Emma finds herself caught in increasingly complicated situations involving both her family and the people closest to her in Port Charles.

What’s Next for Emma and Gio?

Emma and Gio (Giovanni Mazza) have grown closer while both deal with complicated family situations of their own. Bruner said conflict has actually helped strengthen the connection between the two characters.

She described their recent difficulties as a catalyst for their relationship and said she believes Emma and Gio balance each other well.

With Emma struggling over Anna and Gio caught in the middle of Sonny and Dante’s escalating conflict, both characters now find themselves questioning people they love.

Whether that shared experience brings Emma and Gio closer or starts to break them apart remains to be seen.

Finola Hughes Has Become a Mentor to Braedyn Bruner

Bruner’s relationship with Hughes extends beyond their scenes as Emma and Anna. Asked who has taken her under their wing since she joined “General Hospital,” Bruner immediately named Hughes.

The two worked together during Bruner’s screen test, and Bruner said she can turn to Hughes when she has questions or wants to talk through a scene.

Hughes has also helped Bruner understand the extensive history behind the Scorpio family and “General Hospital.”

Bruner said the support she has received hasn’t been limited to Hughes, describing the cast as welcoming and supportive since she joined the daytime drama.

The actress also revealed several cast members she hopes to work with more in the future, including Laura Wright, Maurice Benard, Rick Hearst and James Patrick Stuart.

For now, Emma appears to have plenty happening in her own corner of Port Charles. She will continue to balance her loyalty to Anna and her concern about Anna’s mental health. Hopefully, she and Gio will only get closer. They have quickly become a fan-favorite couple with off-the-charts chemistry.