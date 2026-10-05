“General Hospital” Spoilers: Josslyn Goes Rogue

“General Hospital” spoilers ahead, so be warned if you haven’t seen the episode yet.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has been ordered to stay away from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), but she’s not about to listen. For someone whose job is about obeying orders, she really doesn’t follow orders very well.

On Monday’s episode of “General Hospital,” Josslyn made it clear that she’s convinced her former stepfather is still involved in organized crime. She wants to be the person who finally takes him down.

But the WSB doesn’t want her anywhere near the investigation. Josslyn was given a direct order to leave Sonny alone. She appeared to accept it, but it didn’t take long for her to prove she has every intention of going rogue. Again.

Josslyn Wants to Take Down Sonny

Josslyn went to WSB Chief Baines (Alimi Ballard) with a request. She told him she believes Sonny lied about leaving the mob and suspects he could be planning something much bigger. Josslyn wanted to turn over her current assignment at JJE to another agent so she could focus on investigating Sonny instead.

Baines immediately shut down the idea. Whatever Sonny may or may not be doing is a matter for local law enforcement, not the WSB. More importantly, Baines recognized that Josslyn’s feelings about Sonny are deeply personal.

Josslyn had held a grudge against Sonny for years. One of the few things that Josslyn and her mother consistently fight about is Carly (Laura Wright)’s devotion to Sonny. Carly even suspects that part of the reason Joss joined the WSB was to go after Sonny.

But Baines wasn’t willing to let Josslyn’s obsession with hurting Sonny become another mess the WSB has to clean up. He gave Joss strict orders to let it go and stay on task investigating JJE.

Baines Gives Josslyn an Ultimatum

Baines didn’t leave much room for negotiation. He told Josslyn she could follow her orders or resign from the WSB. Josslyn appeared to back down.

She agreed to remain focused on JJE, and Baines instructed her to audit the company’s activities in the Far East and report any questionable investments she uncovered.

It looked like Josslyn had accepted that Sonny was off-limits. She hadn’t.

Josslyn Secretly Recruits Hudson

After leaving Baines, Josslyn summoned Hudson West (Troy Lennon Appel) to the Metro Court Gardens.

Josslyn asked Hudson for a complete report on JJE’s Far East dealings, which would technically keep her working on the assignment Baines gave her. But she had another request. Josslyn wants Hudson to develop an acquisitions plan that could help her demolish Sonny.

In other words, Josslyn found a way to continue pursuing Sonny while making it appear that she’s still following her WSB orders.

Could Josslyn Accidentally Prove Sonny Is Innocent?

Josslyn believes she’s setting out to prove that Sonny is still a criminal. What happens if her rogue investigation proves the opposite?

Joss doesn’t know that Sonny is being framed. “General Hospital” spoilers indicate that her plan could put her in the position of actually proving his innocence.

As a trained WSB agent with access to resources most people in Port Charles don’t have, Josslyn could potentially uncover inconsistencies in the case against Sonny.

That could eventually put her on the trail of the people who actually framed him. Joss could be the person that finally brings Drew down, instead of Sonny. Drew is long overdue for some consequences. But Joss won’t be happy until she finds a way to make Sonny pay for the crimes she thinks he’s committed.