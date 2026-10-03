“General Hospital” spoilers for Monday, October 5, reveal another difficult day for Sonny Corinthos as he challenges Justine Turner amid growing questions about his role in the Pentonville attacks.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks takes matters into her own hands. Britt Westbourne and Willow Tait talk about matters of the heart. Jason Morgan is taken to task, and Serena Baldwin finds herself in a bind. Here’s what’s coming Monday according to “General Hospital” spoilers for the week:

Sonny Challenges Justine

Sonny (Maurice Benard) may be telling the truth about the Pentonville attacks, but convincing the people closest to him is becoming increasingly difficult.

On Friday, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) refused to believe Sonny’s insistence that he never ordered the attack. Gio (Giovanni Mazza) was also left questioning whether he could trust his grandfather. Now Justine (Nazneen Contractor) wants answers of her own.

Monday’s preview shows Sonny pushing back against Justine’s suspicions and questioning what happened to the presumption of innocence. Whether Justine is willing to believe him is another matter.

The situation could also put additional strain on Sonny and Justine’s relationship, which they’ve been trying to keep quiet. The forces working against them may have become too much. These two may be headed for a break-up.

Josslyn Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) isn’t waiting around for someone else to deal with the Sonny situation.

Monday’s “General Hospital” spoilers reveal that Josslyn takes matters into her own hands, although exactly what she plans to do remains to be seen.

Josslyn’s complicated history with Sonny has left her with little reason to give him the benefit of the doubt. With evidence seemingly pointing toward Sonny in the Pentonville attacks, she may decide it’s time to act herself.

Whatever Josslyn has planned could create even more trouble as Sonny desperately tries to convince Port Charles that he’s being blamed for something he didn’t do.

Britt and Willow Discuss Matters of the Heart

An unexpected friendship continues developing between Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

The two women discuss matters of the heart Monday, and Britt appears ready to encourage Willow to go after what she wants.

Britt tells Willow to pursue her second chance because no one is going to simply hand it to her. That advice comes at an especially interesting time for Willow.

Her feelings for Chase (Josh Swickard) have resurfaced just as Chase’s marriage to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is falling apart.

On Friday, Chase rejected Brook Lynn’s suggestion that they move away from the Quartermaine estate and work on their marriage without their families interfering.

Michael (Rory Gibson) has also predicted that Chase and Willow will eventually wind up together. With Willow scheduled to discuss Chase’s marriage directly with him on Tuesday, Britt’s advice could give her the push she needs to make a move.

Jason Is Taken to Task

Jason (Steve Burton) will find himself answering to someone Monday. The Friday preview may offer a clue about what’s coming. Serena (Kelly Kruger) arrives at the Quartermaine mansion looking for Jason and tells him she has a message for him.

Whether Serena is the person who takes Jason to task remains to be seen. It could also be Tracy (Jane Elliot), telling Jason that he needs to do more to keep Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) from going down the wrong path.

Serena Finds Herself in a Bind

Serena also finds herself in a difficult situation Monday. Her unexpected visit to see Jason suggests the two storylines could be connected. Whatever Serena needs to tell Jason could provide some answers about why she’s suddenly found herself in trouble.