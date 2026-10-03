“General Hospital” Spoilers: Will Jordan Expose Sonny and Justine’s Secret Romance?

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) knows one of the biggest secrets in Port Charles. She knows that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) are romantically involved. Jordan has promised to keep that information to herself.

But after the attack on Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), Jordan’s feelings about Sonny have dramatically changed.

Jordan even told Justine their friendship was over if she continued seeing Sonny. Could she choose to out Sonny and Justine out of spite? Or revenge?

Jordan Caught Sonny and Justine Together

Sonny and Justine managed to keep their relationship quiet until Jordan caught them kissing outside the Brown Dog Bar. The timing couldn’t have been much worse.

Justine had just told Jordan about her plans to run for Port Charles district attorney, with Jordan warning her that a political campaign would invite people to start looking for damaging secrets from her past.

Jordan later confronted Justine about what she’d seen. Justine admitted that her feelings for Sonny were real, while Jordan warned her about what the relationship could cost her.

Dating Sonny could raise serious questions for a candidate hoping to become Port Charles’ top prosecutor. Despite her concerns, Jordan agreed to keep the relationship private. Sonny and Justine ultimately decided to continue seeing each other in secret.

Curtis’ Attack Changed Everything

Jordan’s attitude toward Sonny changed dramatically after Curtis was attacked at Pentonville. Curtis believes Sonny was responsible, and the evidence certainly appears to point in his direction.

Viewers, however, know Sonny is being framed. Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) have been working together to take Sonny down, and their plan appears to be working. Sonny insists he never ordered the attack on Curtis, but the people closest to him are increasingly convinced he’s lying.

Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has already turned against his father. Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) isn’t sure who to believe, and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is worried about what Sonny could do next.

Jordan Ended Her Friendship With Justine Over Sonny

Friday’s episode may have changed the stakes for Sonny and Justine’s secret romance. An angry Jordan summoned Justine to the Metro Court Gardens and demanded to know whether she planned to continue dating Sonny after what happened to Curtis.

Justine pointed out that there still wasn’t conclusive proof Sonny ordered the attack and argued that there were other plausible explanations. Jordan was furious that her friend was willing to consider Sonny might be innocent.

She ultimately told Justine that if she could continue seeing Sonny after what Jordan believes he did to Curtis, then the two women were no longer friends.

Jordan still promised to keep the romance secret. But with their friendship apparently over, will she continue to feel obligated to keep that promise? If Sonny isn’t charged in the attack, will Jordan go public with what she knows to bring Sonny down?

Could Jordan Change Her Mind About Keeping Their Secret?

There is currently no official “General Hospital” spoiler confirming Jordan will expose Sonny and Justine’s relationship. But Jordan now has more reason than ever to question whether keeping their secret is the right thing to do.

Originally, Jordan’s warning came from a place of friendship. She cared about Justine and wanted her to understand the professional risk she was taking by becoming involved with Sonny.

Now Curtis has been seriously hurt, Jordan believes Sonny is responsible and Justine is questioning the case against him.

From Jordan’s perspective, that could make Justine’s relationship with Sonny look like more than a bad personal decision. She could begin to question whether Justine’s feelings for Sonny are affecting her professional judgment. And if Jordan reaches that conclusion, keeping the relationship secret could become much harder to justify.

Justine’s DA Campaign Could Be at Risk

Jordan already warned Justine that running for district attorney would put her personal life under a microscope.

A secret relationship with Sonny could be exactly the kind of information a political opponent could use against her.

The situation has become even more complicated now that Sonny is being blamed for the attack on Curtis. Justine is in the difficult position of having both a professional and personal connection to a man at the center of a serious investigation.

“General Hospital” spoilers for Monday, October 5 reveal that Sonny challenges Justine as the fallout continues.

Jordan may have promised to keep their secret for now, but she made that promise when she still considered Justine a friend. After Friday’s confrontation, that’s no longer the case.

Will Jordan keep her word even after ending their friendship, or could Sonny and Justine’s secret romance finally become public? Even if Justine breaks up with Sonny because of this, their secret relationship could still sink her professional goal if Jordan reveals it.