‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (Oct. 6): Electra Has Something to Prove – Daphne Demands Answers

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Tuesday, October 6, tease that Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) questions why she was left in the dark.

Meanwhile, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) is eager to prove herself in the fashion industry.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Electra Wants to Prove Herself

On Tuesday, Electra won’t let heartbreak get in the way of her career. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that she is determined to make her new youth line a success with the help of RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti).

RJ is confident that Electra has what it takes to start her own collection and put Forrester Creations back front and center.

Of course, that may be easier said than done, especially with Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) being tempted to jump ship to their rival Logan.

Hope Logan (Anikka Noelle) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) double down on their offer to bring Zende onto the team, and it won’t be surprising if he agrees.

Things have been complicated for Zende at FC lately, and his mixed emotions may cloud his judgment soon. Will he finally leave the family company and join their rival?

Daphne Is Left in the Dark

Meanwhile, Daphne is shocked to learn that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) proceeded with the implantation without her knowledge. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that while she’s thrilled and grateful for it, she’ll wonder why she was kept in the dark.

Look for Daphne to question Steffy and Carter about the decision. Whether the happy news will be enough to make her let it go remains to be seen.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers

Monday, October 5: Will confides in Wyatt; Daphne is stunned by Carter’s surprising news.

Tuesday, October 6: Daphne questions why she was left in the dark; Electra is eager to prove herself.

Wednesday, October 7: Will draws a hard line with Katie; R.J. and Electra tell Zende that he’s an integral part of their team.

Thursday, October 8: Electra is furious when she overhears Dylan’s private conversation; Eric and Ridge prepare to fully back the new Electra line.

Friday, October 9: Zende is put on the spot; Katie and Hope are optimistic about Logan’s next power move.

Watch the latest “The Bold and the Beautiful” episodes on CBS and Paramount+.