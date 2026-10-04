‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of October 5 to 9 tease that Victor and Adam suspect Nick is hiding something.

“Have you heard from Nicholas?” Victor asks Adam. “He’s hiding something. Definitely from us, maybe even from the cops,” Adam replies. “Well, that’s why I’m gonna take action myself,” Victor adds.

Billy and Sally’s wedding celebrations kick off with Abby throwing a bachelorette party and Michael honoring the groom at his bachelor party. But will everything go smoothly for the happy couple?

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

Victor plays his cards close to the vest to protect Nick.

Lily struggles with an unexpected health concern.

Phyllis seals the deal.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:

Victor makes good on a promise to Phyllis.

Nikki interrogates Nick.

Sharon makes a fresh start.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

Phyllis and Sharon make a pact.

Matt Clark has a rude awakening.

Audra gives Adam and Billy an ultimatum.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

Billy finds himself in the hot seat.

A surprise guest crashes Sally’s bachelorette party. Who could it be?

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

Cane pushes Lily to come clean.

Audra and Chelsea are forced to put their differences aside.

Billy’s relationship with Sally is tested.

‘Y&R’ Comings & Goings

Lily Brooks O’Briant returns as Lucy Romalotti.

Beth Maitland gets some screen time as Traci Abbott.

Ashley Campbell makes her debut as Coco Spectra.

Melissa Ordway gets more scenes as Abby Newman.

Matt Cohen returns as Detective Burrow.

Kate Linder pops back in as Esther Valentine.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, September 28: Victor gives Matt Clark his marching orders; Victoria and Kyle work to keep their affair under wraps; Phyllis and Cane find common ground.

Tuesday, September 29: Victor surprises Nikki with a grand gesture; Christine counsels Daniel; Jack offers support to Nick.

Wednesday, September 30: Victor and Nikki make a tough decision to protect Nick; Victoria and Kyle keep up appearances with Claire; Esther shares words of wisdom with Sharon.

Thursday, October 1: Victor hosts a meeting of the minds to help Nick; Lily confides in Nate; Nick takes matters into his own hands.

Friday, October 2: Kyle sees a new side to Victoria; Chelsea and Audra call a truce; Adam and Sally reach an understanding.

Don’t miss the latest drama on “The Young and the Restless,” airing weekdays on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.