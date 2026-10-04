‘The Bachelor’ May Have Found Its Next Leading Man, And He’s Already Internet Famous

Although Bachelor Nation never got the chance to see journey as “The Bachelorette,” and may never get the chance to, fans can look forward to a major milestone for the franchise: season 30 of “The Bachelor,” which will air sometime next year.

Rob Mills of ABC spoke to Deadline in April, confirming that “The Bachelor” will return and adding that casting “will be done with a lot of thoughtfulness and care,” hoping that a situation like Paul’s doesn’t happen again. However, has the show already found its leading man? A new report from Page Six suggests so, and he’s already well known online.

‘The Bachelor’ Eyeing The ‘Sexiest Doctor Alive’ Dr. Mike Varshavski

Could the internet’s most famous doctor be handing out roses on season 30 of “The Bachelor?” According to a report by Page Six, sources suggest that Dr. Mike Varshavski, a family medicine physician based in New Jersey, who went viral after being named People’s “Sexiest Doctor Alive” in 2015 may be the show’s next leading man.

According to the source, the show appears to be very serious about finding a lead who isn’t on the show for fame and is on a journey to find love. The source shared that the franchise wants to return to its “old-school roots” by casting a lead who is “actually looking for love.”

Dr. Varshavski’s life changed forever more than a decade ago when People crowned him the “Sexiest Doctor Alive.” Since then, he’s made numerous talk show appearances and has become a social media powerhouse, amassing over 15 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly six million followers on Instagram.

The internet-famous doctor has not yet confirmed or denied the rumors, but fans may welcome the idea of him stepping into the role. Dr. Varshavski is a beloved physician whose genuine personality and established life could make for an intriguing season of “The Bachelor.” Plus, he’ll come into the show as someone who doesn’t have a reality TV background and isn’t a clout chaser.

The last “The Bachelor” lead was Grant Ellis for season 29. In his finale, he got engaged to contestant Juliana Pasquarosa, but the couple announced their split in June 2025. Pasquarosa has since gotten engaged to her boyfriend Michael Fiore, announcing the news on Instagram in August.

Dr. Mike Varshavski Reflected on 10 Years Since Going Viral

In early December 2025, Dr. Mike Varshavski reflected on how drastically his life changed since he first went viral for his charming looks at age 26 in 2015. In an Instagram post, he shared a series of clips from his talk show appearances on “Good Morning America” and “The Dr. Oz Show” to name a few, before show just how different his life looked 10 years later.

The montage was followed up by Dr. Varshavski speaking onstage in front of thousands of people, walking red carpets, watching his social media following soar to the millions, and even taking on wild adventures like race car driving and making his professional boxing debut.

Besides working as a family physician, fans can watch Dr. Varshavski on his “The Checkup with Dr. Mike” podcast, where he’s gone on to interview big names in the medical field as well as famous actors, including Jessie Eisenberg and “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle.