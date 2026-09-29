‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Doug Mason Finally Speaks Out After Taylor Frankie Paul Broken Engagement & Axed Season

Doug Mason, the winner of Taylor Frankie Paul’s canceled season of “The Bachelorette,” is speaking out about his experience on the show. Unfortunately, fans never got to see Paul’s season of the show when ABC pulled the already-filmed season following the emergence of a video of Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, involved in a 2023 domestic dispute.

However, fans who watched season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” got a glimpse of what went down between Paul and Mason, including that she got engaged to the San Diego lifeguard in the finale. But things weren’t smooth sailing for the couple when Paul returned home to Utah after filming.

‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Doug Mason Admits He’s ‘Officially Moved On’ From the Show

Doug Mason wants to “move on” from his experience on Taylor Frankie Paul’s scrapped season of “The Bachelorette.” Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 28, the winner of season 22 shared, “Let’s talk about ‘The Bachelorette.’ That experience has been looming in my life for some time, and although I’ve been moved on for a long time, I think it’s important that I expressed to you guys that I have.”

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to go on the show, and I met some brothers and I learned a lot about myself,” he said, adding, “I have officially moved on, and this is me saying that I am going that way, so I hope that everybody can understand that it was in my past and now focusing on my future.”

When Paul’s season was halted in March following the emergence of a 2023 video showing her and ex, Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares a son, Ever, involved in a domestic dispute, Mason, who was rumored to have won the season, defended Paul. At the time, he shared an Instagram Story sending “prayers for Taylor.”

“In light of everything that’s happened, I’m just sending out prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked,” he said. “All we can do right now is just be hopeful.” He also encouraged others to stay grounded, adding, “Let’s stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

However, there was so much more to Paul and Mason’s relationship behind the scenes than fans initially knew, with season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” revealing what happened after filming wrapped.

What Happened Between Taylor Frankie Paul & Doug Mason?

Paul’s return home from filming “The Bachelorette” was captured on season 5 of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” During the season, she revealed to her castmates that she got engaged in her finale. However, she also admitted that she reconnected with Mortensen and the two hooked up while she was still engaged to Mason.

Paul was also seen reconnecting with Ben Lambert in New York City, whom she previously dated before filming “The Bachelorette.” Taylor eventually called off her engagement to Mason, believing that he only proposed to the star for fame, and pursued a relationship with Lambert, although the two ultimately went their separate ways.

In September, Paul shared a lengthy post on Instagram announcing that the two had ended things, sharing, “Saying goodbye in the show was the last time I saw him and deeply mourned him. We’ve gone our separate ways.” Paul also stated that she “had to let him go because I knew he deserved so much better.”