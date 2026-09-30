Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Children Targeted By Paparazzi At UK School

Two photographers were spotted outside the school attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children in the UK. Both were carrying backpacks and were walking the perimeter of the school and one was identified as a European paparazzi working for a European press agency.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, arrived in the UK on August 26, just in time for the two children to start their new school year. After two days, the children switched school due to security and logistical concerns relating to their commute.

In a statement obtained by CNN, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex described the latest incident as being “extraordinarily reckless, concerning” and an “unacceptable” intrusion of privacy.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Children Targeted At School

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s private security and school staff observed the two young men, walking the perimeter of the school and stopping at various points, while looking into the grounds. Initially, the men were spotted separately before being seen returning to a white van together, later identified by the police as a rental vehicle. One of them, a European paparazzo, was identified from the driver’s license used to hire the vehicle.

“The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless. There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day,” the statement started.

“It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment,” it continued.

“Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school,” the statement concluded.

Identifying Archie & Lilibet’s School’s Location

Media outlets in the UK have taken care to not identify the location of the children’s school or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s residence following a request from the Independent Press Standards Organization. However, these rules do not apply to journalists working for international media outlets.

Even prior to the family’s move to the UK from Montecito, California, Prince Harry has expressed concerns over the security of his family. Earlier this month, Archie and Lilibet were moved from a previous school over security practicalities.

Due to the fact that the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020, the UK government downgraded their level of taxpayer-funded security. Prince Harry unsuccessfully fought this in the courts. The UK’s Home Office said it was inappropriate for wealthy individuals to buy protective security from specialist police officers.

Prince Harry Pushes For Family’s Protection

Getty Prince Harry (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Harry continues to press for protection, while drawing comparisons of what his wife, Meghan has faced, with that of his mother, Princess Diana. Diana died in 1997 in a high-speed car crash while paparazzi followed her,

After the latest incident, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly awaiting an official risk assessment after their return to the UK from Montecito, California. Authorities have asked the couple to provide as much detail as possible of their new daily routines. This includes trips, including the school run, addresses routinely visited by the family, routes taken and more.

According to The Telegraph, this information, as well as other evidence considered relevant, will be used by a branch of the UK’s Home Office to reevaluate any changes to the level of threat faced by the family.