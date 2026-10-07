Meghan Markle Shares Princess Lilibet’s Voice In New Home Video

Up until now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their children under wraps from the public. However, recently the couple has shared brief glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The latest comes as Meghan shares a home video of Lilibet as they bonded over a wholesome kitchen activity. Bearing in mind that dad is English and mom is American, it is fascinating to see what accent the children adopt.

In the rare clip, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her daughter’s accent as they work together on Meghan’s home business. The video was made on October 6 and shows the five-year-old helping out in the kitchen. Watchers can get a brief glimpse of Lilibet’s long, red hair and a peek at the bottom of her face.

Markle is working on a boiling pot of berries for her As Ever jam, as Lili learns the ropes of her mother’s business. Lilibet is wearing a short-sleeved, pink and white T-shirt as her mom hands her a jam covered wooden spoon for a taste test.

“What do you think, Lili?” Meghan asks her and Prince Harry’s daughter as she has a taste from the spoon. Her clear response can be heard, as she peers at the cooking jam and says, “I think it’s beautiful,” in what sounds like an American accent.

Meghan Markle Shares Home Video Of Princess Lilibet

Getty Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The video seems to have been taken in Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito, California villa, which they left on August 26 to move to the UK. In the caption to the Instagram post, the “Suits” alum spoke of her childhood ambitions and previous efforts to show how far she has come with her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she first introduced in March 2024.

“When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece,” Meghan wrote, while sharing black-and-white photos of her as a student. The images also shared a moment with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there,” Markle wrote, before sharing a screenshot from her previous lifestyle blog The Tig.

Meghan continued, “As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): “Behind every successful woman is herself” – and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team.”

As Ever Has A New Advent Calendar

The Duchess of Sussex went on to introduce viewers to As Ever’s new Advent Calendar, which shares a touch of her gardens at Montecito.

“As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial,” she concluded. “So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life.”

Hopefully, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share more details of their family now they are settled in their UK home.