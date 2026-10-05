The Stripped-Down Names Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Use in Class

To the rest of the world, they are royal family members Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. To their classmates and teachers, however, they are just three regular kids on the attendance sheet.

Thus, the Prince and Princess of Wales use a name that allows their children to blend in with their peers. And it has nothing to do with their royal pedigree.

What Names Do the Royal Children Go By At School?

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According to Hello! Magazine, the young royals blend in with other classmates at their respective schools by simply using their last names. The kids utilize the surname Wales, a royal family title.

Even though George, Charlotte, and Louis have carried royal titles since birth, they leave them at the school gates. In the classroom, they’re known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales.

The last name comes from their parents’ titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were bestowed those titles following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September 2022.

According to the royal family’s official website, “At a meeting of the Privy Council on 17 July 1917, George V declared that ‘all descendants in the male line of Queen Victoria, who are subjects of these realms, other than female descendants who marry or who have married, shall bear the name of Windsor.'”

It continued, “The Royal Family name of Windsor was confirmed by The Queen after her accession in 1952. However, in 1960, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh decided that they would like their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family (without changing the name of the Royal House), as Windsor is the surname used by all the male and unmarried female descendants of George V.”

Thereafter, the family used Mountbatten-Windsor. That name reflects the family’s official surname, but most members go by the designation of their parents’ titles.

Do All Three of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Children Attend the Same School?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attended the same school until just before their summer 2026 break.The royal children returned to the classroom for the new school year, with 13-year-old Prince George embarking on his next chapter at Eton College.

Meanwhile, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, are continuing their studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire, just a short drive from the family’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

Leaving the titles at the door isn’t a new concept for the royal family. Just as William and Harry used their father’s title as their last name at school, George, Charlotte, and Louis are doing the same thing with “Wales.”