‘The Voice 30’ Live Recap & Spoilers – Who Gets a 4-Chair Turn During Blind Auditions, Part 5?

“The Voice” Season 30 is back tonight on NBC, and the Blind Auditions are heading into Part 5. There are still Artists waiting for their chance to take the stage, turn a Coach’s chair, and hopefully find the right team to call home.

The competition is getting more interesting with every episode. Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green have already started building their teams, but there are still plenty of spots up for grabs. And yep, all it takes is one standout performance to change the game for an Artist… especially if multiple Coaches decide they want them.

Who will earn a chair turn tonight? Will another Artist get all four Coaches to turn around? And when more than one Coach wants the same Artist, who will they choose? Only time will tell.

And, honestly, it seems like there are still plenty of surprises waiting in the Blind Auditions, so follow along with us live to see who takes the stage, who gets a spot on a team, and how the competition continues to take shape.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Brandon Diaz, 29 – Ashburn, VA

Song: “Drink You Away” by Justin Timberlake

“Drink You Away” by Justin Timberlake Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Kelly)

2 (Queen, Kelly) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Marilyn Hucek, 34 – Washington, D.C.

Song: “La Tortura” by Shakira

“La Tortura” by Shakira Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Adam)

2 (Queen, Adam) Coach Chosen: Team Adam

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Keiyana Osmond, 32 – Salt Lake City, UT

Song: “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer Chair Turns: 1 (Riley)

1 (Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Dakota Cohen, 25 – Los Angeles, CA

Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath

“Changes” by Black Sabbath Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Riley)

2 (Adam, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Adam

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Luke Cope, 33 – Kernersville, NC

Song: “Burning House” by Cam

“Burning House” by Cam Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Queen)

2 (Adam, Queen) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Nina Howland, 24 – New York City, NY

Song: “Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt

“Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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Luke Curran, 31 – Sarasota, FL

Song: “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” by Jim Croce

“Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” by Jim Croce Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Adam)

2 (Riley, Adam) Coach Chosen: TBA

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