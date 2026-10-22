Hannah Gosselin Breaks Silence on Relationship with Brother Collin and Dad Jon Before Netflix Tell-All

Before Netflix drops its latest deep dive into one of TLC‘s most talked-about families, Hannah Gosselin is making sure her voice is heard.

The former child star is addressing long-standing questions about her inner circle, revealing where her relationships with brother Collin and father Jon sit right now. As anticipation builds for the tell-all, her candid update offers a rare perspective on her family.

Hannah Gosselin Breaks Silence About Brother Collin’s Allegations

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Collin Gosselin released his memoir “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” on October 13, 2026. Since then, the former TLC star has made the interview rounds, sharing details about his years on-camera and allegations of mistreatment by his mother, Kate Gosselin.

However, his siblings Cara, Maddie, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel, have remained silent about the book’s accusations. None have spoken out at all, until now.

Days after that Collin, Hannah, and Jon Gosselin would appear in a new documentary for the streaming service, Hannah has taken to TikTok to share a statement about her brother.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from the situation going on, considering I haven’t lived with my dad in over a year and haven’t spoken to Collin in close to a year,” she wrote in the story portion of her social media feed on Wednesday, October 21. “Having said that, I have had a relationship with my mom and other siblings for quite a few years now.”

She added, “And that’s the only thing I’m clearing up. Beyond this I will not be commenting on Collin’s behavior growing up or my experiences growing up with him.”

Previously, Hannah spoke out in defense of her brother as part of Vice’s “Dark Side of the 2000s”, Episode 1: “Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus.” She shared a perspective that revealed just how complex the relationships between Kate, Collin, and the rest of the sextuplets really was.

How Much Involvement Will Hannah Have in the New Netflix Documentary?

An official shared details of a new documentary about the Gosselin family, stating that Collin, Jon and Hannah Gosselin would appear. It claims the new doc is currently in production, so it is unclear if Hannah will no longer discuss her family life moving forward once production wraps.

The release states, “For nearly a decade, the life of the Gosselin family played out on TV as comfort viewing. On the hit reality series ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ (later renamed ‘Kate Plus 8’ following the couple’s divorce in 2009), viewers got a front-row seat to the family’s unique blend of chaos and love as they navigated raising twins and sextuplets.”

It continues, “Now, production is underway on a documentary film untangling the story of what came next for the Gosselin family, featuring interviews with Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, and Hannah Gosselin. In the years following the Gosselins’ TV stardom, conflicting accounts have emerged from within the family itself — competing memories of the same childhood, home, and time in the spotlight. The new documentary pieces together the story from the perspectives of the children who grew up on camera, the adults who built a brand around them, and the audience that couldn’t look away.”

According to Netflix, a release date is forthcoming. Collin Gosselin stars in “Special Forces” on Fox, which airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.