‘Line of Fire’ Episode 2 Adds a Surprising Theory About Jack

Mike and Jane seem to believe that Jack really is dead on “Line of Fire.” After spending an episode questioning the calling card, they reveal a few details to the audience about the day they told the other children that Jack was dead.

It turns out that Jack went undercover. Mike and Jane haven’t explained the organization Jack was supposedly working with, but he needed the family and the world to believe that he had died. So, when his calling card came up, they went digging to find out if Jack really was dead or not. But it’s another part of the story that brings up an interesting theory.

Jane and Mike Now Believe Jack Is Dead on ‘Line of Fire’

NBC LINE OF FIRE — “A Bigger Picture” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth, Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Spencer Pazer/NBC)

The end of “Line of Fire” Episode 2 makes it clear that the Hollingsworth parents believe that Jack is dead. Jane admitted that she had to let herself believe that the whole time, anyway. However, there may have been a small part of her that hoped that he wasn’t. Meanwhile, Mike always held out hope that his son was still alive.

Viewers know that Jack is still alive. At least, that’s what the photos of Charlie Bennett’s character in the house suggest. Yet, Jane and Mike are sure that he’s dead.

They got answers from someone else from their past, who shared that the last paycheck Jack picked up was from a year ago. For some reason, they believe that means Jack is dead, but it’s always possible that he moved on to another undercover job.

Logan Wasn’t as Innocent as He Seemed

NBC LINE OF FIRE — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Pico Alexander as Logan — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

For those who thought that Logan was up to something, their suspicions would be right. He wasn’t some history professor who happened to bump into Clare. “Line of Fire” Episode 2 sees Agent Wallace from Homeland Security do a little of her own digging.

She decided to follow up on Logan’s work references, only to realize that they were all set up. At the very end of the hour, she shares with Clare that Logan was actually CIA. It’s likely that Clare was his mark, and while it’s certainly a shock to Clare, it sets up an interesting theory.

In the pilot episode, we assume that Jack killed the criminal and the DEA agent, and it seemed like the DEA agent was just in the way. However, with Jack then stabbing Logan and now keeping an eye on Agent Wallace, was he actually after the agent? It seems like his current mission is to take down certain agents from various organizations.

This would explain why he’s leaving his calling card. He wants his family to know that he is back, and he wants them to realize that there is a dangerous situation on their hands. If his family is in the crossfire of some sort of organizational mess, he’ll want to make sure he takes out all the threats and that they know to watch their backs.

This is where “Line of Fire” steps up with the mystery. It’s clear that just as one theory is built, it’s going to be knocked down during the next hour. So it’s worth tuning in weekly to see how this storyline plays out.

“Line of Fire” airs on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.