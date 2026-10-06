The Movies of the Millennium – Best of the Early 2000’s on Hulu

The early 2000s gave us plenty of movies that are still worth revisiting today. From romantic gestures and comedy gold to horror favorites and dramatic moments, this decade had something for just about every kind of movie fan.

Let’s be real, some of these movies have become such a big part of pop culture that it’s hard to believe they’re already more than 20 years old. Others might have slipped off your radar over the years, making this a fun excuse to give them another watch. Honestly, there’s a pretty good mix here for a nostalgic movie marathon.

Yep, the list includes some major early 2000s favorites, along with a few movies that might surprise you. Whether you’re looking for a classic rom-com, a comedy, or something a little darker, we know exactly what to watch. And bonus: these movies are all available on Hulu right now.

‘Scream 3’ (2000)

Directed by Wes Craven, this third entry in the “Scream” series focuses on “a new Ghostface [who] starts killing the cast of Stab 3, a movie sequel whose previous movies were based on the Woodsboro and Windsor College killings. Forcing the survivors of those previous attacks to confront terror once again,” per IMDb.

It features an all-star cast of David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber. And “Scream 7” released earlier this year, meaning this ongoing franchise is still bringing new scares 30 years later.

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‘Save the Last Dance’ (2001)

This film tells the story of “a white midwestern girl [who] moves to Chicago, where her new boyfriend is a black teen from the South Side with a rough, semi-criminal past,” according to IMDb.

This is another movie that immediately brings back the early 2000s, especially for fans who remember Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas in some of their most recognizable roles.

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‘Riding in Cars With Boys’ (2001)

This early 2000s movie features “a single mother, with dreams of becoming a writer, has a son at the age of 15 in 1965, and goes through a failed marriage with the drug-addicted father,” per IMDb.

With Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn, and Brittany Murphy all appearing in the same movie, this one is an especially interesting pick for fans revisiting movies from the decade.

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‘Saving Silverman’ (2001)

Starring Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn, Jack Black, and Amanda Peet, this comedy follows “a pair of buddies [who] conspire to save their best friend from marrying the wrong woman,” according to IMDb.

If you’re looking for something lighter, this comedy brings together a cast filled with familiar faces from the era.

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‘The Rules of Attraction’ (2002)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name, this movie follows a group of college students, a.k.a. “the incredibly spoiled and overprivileged students of Camden College,” as they get involved in “an unusual love triangle between a drug dealer, a virgin and a bisexual classmate,” per IMDb.

The film stars James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Ian Somerhalder, and Jessica Biel. And that cast alone makes this one stand out for anyone looking back at the movies of the early 2000s.

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‘The Sweetest Thing’ (2002)

Starring Cameron Diaz, Thomas Jane, and Christina Applegate, this film tells the story of a woman who “spent years avoiding men, then suddenly met her perfect match while hanging with her best friends, Courtney and Jane. When she finds out that he has left town, she and Courtney set out on a trip,” per IMDb.

Honestly, this is exactly the kind of early 2000s comedy that fits perfectly into a nostalgic movie marathon.

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‘You Got Served’ (2004)

This music drama tells the story of “two friends [who] must first win their city’s dance contest — a fierce competition that pits them against a group of tough street dancers,” per IMDb, if they want to “achieve their dream of opening a recording studio.” The film stars Omarion and Jarell Houston.

Yep, this one is a fun choice for anyone who remembers the dance-movie craze of the 2000s.

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‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

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“Gird your loins!” This film has become a fan-favorite for a reason. It answers the question of what happens when “an aspiring journalist starts working as an assistant to the cruel editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine,” per IMDb.

It seems like there’s no better time to revisit the original, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Especially since the film eventually got a sequel, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” in 2026. Yep, 20 years later!

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‘The Holiday’ (2006)

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Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, this movie features two women who “decide to swap houses for two weeks at Christmas – both trying to forget their troubled love lives,” according to IMDb. “Amanda lives in LA and is a movie trailer editor. Iris lives in Surrey and is a journalist.” But it wouldn’t be a romance “until love finds them anyway.”

For fans of romantic movies with a cozy feel, this is another early 2000s favorite worth adding to the watch list.

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‘Pineapple Express’ (2008)

This darker comedy features “a process server and his marijuana dealer [who] wind up on the run from hitmen and a corrupt police officer after he witnesses his dealer’s boss murder a competitor while trying to serve papers on him,” per IMDb. It stars Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride.

This one brings a very different energy to the list, making it a good pick when you want to move away from the rom-coms and more nostalgic favorites.

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‘Jennifer’s Body’ (2009)

This satirical horror comedy tells the tale of Jennifer (Megan Fox), “a newly-possessed high-school cheerleader [who] turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates,” according to IMDb. But “can her best friend,” Needy (Amanda Seyfried), “put an end to the horror?”

It seems like the perfect movie to close out a list of early 2000s favorites with something a little darker.

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