New Scripted TV Series Will Tell the Story of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

When Will Smith crossed over from rap to television, his musical moniker formed the basis of his beloved sitcom’s title, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Now, the rap duo that spawned Smith’s subsequent success will the inspiration for a new scripted TV series that delves into the early days of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince.

Will Smith is Producing

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The upcoming series, to be titled “215,” comes from Smith’s production company, Westbrook Studios.

As Deadline reports, the series is one of several film and TV projects to emerge from Westbrook’s new partnership with Sayan Navaratnam’s The Malar Group.

“‘215’ is based on Smith’s early life and his rise alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff as one of hip-hop’s first crossover acts,” notes Deadline. “It follows a quick-witted teenage rapper, the DJ who is his musical other half, and the friends who helped fuel the dream. Together they chase a record deal, money and a way out as Philadelphia’s hip-hop scene takes off. Along the way they deal with label meetings, hometown loyalty, sudden fame and the friendships that hold them together, or almost don’t.”

As Deadline points out, DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince sold 5 million records, with the duo’s hits including “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “Summertime.”

An ‘Especially Meaningful’ Project

“Westbrook has always been focused on developing stories with strong characters, distinctive worlds and a clear point of view,” said Terence Carter, Westbrook Studios’ president of television. “’215′ is especially meaningful to us because it draws from the rise of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince and celebrates Philadelphia during such a defining era in the city’s late-’80s/early-’90s hip-hop scene. The Malar Group shares our approach to storytelling, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to build a slate together with intention, beginning with a project rooted in friendship, ambition and the integrity of this specific time and place.”

“We’re excited to partner with Westbrook Studios on a slate of film and television projects driven by distinctive creative vision and exceptional storytelling,” added Malar Group CEO Navaratnam. “’215′ caught our attention immediately. It’s the untold origin story of a show that audiences around the world have connected with for decades, but at its heart, it’s about two people who believed in each other, overcame extraordinary odds and built something that endured. ‘215’ marks the start of a broader collaboration with Westbrook Studios, and we look forward to this project and the stories still to come.”

A New Take on the Fresh Prince

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When “215” finally arrives on TV screens, it will mark the third time that Smith’s origin story has been dramatized for television.

The first, of course, was sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which ran from 1990 until 1996. Launching Smith’s acting career, the comedy was a heavily fictionalized account of Smith’s teen years that remains beloved by viewers.

More recently, Peacock‘s “Bel-Air”reimagined the hit sitcom as a dark drama, airing from 2022 until ending its run in 2025.